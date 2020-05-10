Release Tapes Market Gain Impetus due to the Growing Demand over 2028

Release Tapes Market: An Overview – Release tapes are industrial adhesive tapes which are used during the production of electronic devices, these tapes are used for temporary fixation as well as permanent mounting of goods. Release tapes need to be peeled off for applying on any substrate, these tapes can be used at an extensive range of temperature. Among other adhesive tapes used in industrial adhesive tapes market, release tapes are considered significant because of their application in the electronics industry. Release tapes are used in the manufacturing of semiconductors. The distinctive characteristic which sets release tapes apart from other industrial tapes is that these tapes do not damage the surface on removal. This makes release tapes a preferred choice for manufacturers. There are various kinds of release tapes like thermal release tapes, back grinding tapes, and more. Thermal release tapes can be used at room temperature and need to be heated before peeling off. Thermal release tapes, like most adhesive tapes, adhere at a wide range of temperatures and get quickly released on applying heat without leaving an imprint on the substrate.

Release Tapes Market: Dynamics – Owing to the increased usage of semiconductor equipment in the manufacturing sector, the demand for release tapes is expected to propel during the forecast period. Penetration of semiconductor equipment is growing in the manufacturing industry as they are compact, multi-functional yet cost-effective. They prove to be specifically useful in automotive industry owing to the demand for driver assistance and autonomous driving features on vehicles in the automotive industry. This is anticipated to be a major driving force behind the growth of the release tapes market.

According to the prediction of Consumer Electronics Association (CEA), consumer electronics retail revenue would be $351 billion, a 3.9% increase over 2017. By July 2018, the CEA had raised its projection to $377 billion. The increase in consumer spending and consumer inclination towards electronic gadgets such as smartphones, home automation devices, electronic wearables etc. has been a major driver for the electronics industry. This trend is expected to translate into the growth of release tapes market globally. Along with this, a steady growth in manufacturing and construction sectors, is expected to expand the demand for release tapes during the forecast period.

Request for Table of Contents @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-7572

Presence of other application specific industrial tapes such as anti-static tapes, copper foil tape, and others might hamper the release tapes market.

Release Tapes Market: Segmentation – Globally, the release tapes market has been segmented on the basis of product type, material, and end-use. On the basis of product, the global release tapes market has been segmented into – Thermal Release Tapes (Single-coated Adhesive Tapes, Dual-coated Adhesive Tapes ),Back-grinding Tapes ( UV Tapes, Non-UV Tapes); On the basis of material, the global release tapes market has been segmented into – Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Poly Tetra Fluoro Ethylene (PTFE), Polyethylene (PE); On the basis of end use, the global release tapes market has been segmented into – Semiconductors, Electronic Products;

Release Tapes Market: Regional Outlook – Geographically, the global release tapes market has been divided into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excl. Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. Africa and Latin America region is expected to pose a high potential for the growth of the release tapes market as they have a relatively lower penetration of electronics, which is anticipated to improve during the forecast period. This, in turn, will result in increased demand for release tapes in these markets. The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market for release tapes owing to the booming electronics manufacturing in the region.

Governing bodies of various countries are taking initiatives to increase electronics manufacturing activities in their respective countries. India, for instance, has allowed 100% Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the electronics sector. This is expected to create ample opportunities for the growth of the release tapes market in the region. Developed markets such as North America and Europe are expected to witness a steady demand for the release tapes during the forecast period. While the electronics sector is expected to grow between 2% and 5% in 2018, the U.S. consumer electronics market is expected to witness above average growth of about 6% which is further expected to propel the demand for release tapes.

Release Tapes Market: Key players – Examples of some of the key players operating in the global release tape market are Toray Plastics Inc, Lintec of America, Inc., Mainelecom Co., Ltd., Airtech Advanced Materials Group, Nitto Denko Corporation, Semiconductor Equipment Corp., Shanghai Huishi Package Material Co., Ltd, and more. Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the global release tapes market during the forecast period.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global release tapes market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators, and governing factors along with release tapes market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on release tapes market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights: A detailed overview of parent market, Changing market dynamics in the industry, In-depth market segmentation, Historical, current, and projected market size regarding volume and value, Recent industry trends and developments, Competitive landscape, Strategies for key players and products offered, Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth, A neutral perspective on market performance, Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Get more information on Release Tapes Market @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-7572