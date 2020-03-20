Relationship DNA Tests Market 2019, by 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene

The results of these tests can indicate whether tested individuals are biologically related to one another. For example, kinship testing can establish whether one person is the biological father of another (paternity testing).

In 2018, the global Relationship DNA Tests market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Relationship DNA Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Relationship DNA Tests development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

23andMe

MyHeritage

LabCorp

Myriad Genetics

Ancestry.com

Quest Diagnostics

Gene By Gene

DNA Diagnostics Center

Invitae

IntelliGenetics

Ambry Genetics

Living DNA

EasyDNA

Pathway Genomics

Centrillion Technology

Xcode

Color Genomics

Anglia DNA Services

African Ancestry

Canadian DNA Services

DNA Family Check

Alpha Biolaboratories

Test Me DNA

23 Mofang

Genetic Health

DNA Services of America

Shuwen Health Sciences

Mapmygenome

Full Genomes

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Siblings DNA Test

Grandparentage Test

Genetic Reconstruction Test

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Direct to consumer

Legal service

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

