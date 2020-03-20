Relationship DNA Tests Market 2019, by 23andMe, MyHeritage, LabCorp, Myriad Genetics, Ancestry, Quest Diagnostics, Gene By Gene

The results of these tests can indicate whether tested individuals are biologically related to one another. For example, kinship testing can establish whether one person is the biological father of another (paternity testing).
In 2018, the global Relationship DNA Tests market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Relationship DNA Tests status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Relationship DNA Tests development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
23andMe
MyHeritage
LabCorp
Myriad Genetics
Ancestry.com
Quest Diagnostics
Gene By Gene
DNA Diagnostics Center
Invitae
IntelliGenetics
Ambry Genetics
Living DNA
EasyDNA
Pathway Genomics
Centrillion Technology
Xcode
Color Genomics
Anglia DNA Services
African Ancestry
Canadian DNA Services
DNA Family Check
Alpha Biolaboratories
Test Me DNA
23 Mofang
Genetic Health
DNA Services of America
Shuwen Health Sciences
Mapmygenome
Full Genomes
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Siblings DNA Test
Grandparentage Test
Genetic Reconstruction Test
Other
Market segment by Application, split into
Direct to consumer
Legal service
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
