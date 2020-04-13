Reinsurance Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2023

Global Reinsurance market

This report helps to analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Reinsurance Market.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Reinsurance market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions The reinsurance market is very concentrated market; the premiums of top twenty-two players account about 90% of the total premiums in 2017.

The leading players mainly are Munich Re, Swiss Re, Hannover Re, SCOR SE and Lloyd’s. Munich Re is the largest players; its premiums of global market exceed 14.16% in 2017. The next is Swiss Re and Hannover Re.

Reinsurance, also known as insurance for insurers or stop-loss insurance, is the practice of insurers transferring portions of risk portfolios to other parties by some form of agreement to reduce the likelihood of paying a large obligation resulting from an insurance claim. The party that diversifies its insurance portfolio is known as the ceding party. The party that accepts a portion of the potential obligation in exchange for a share of the insurance premium is known as the reinsurer.

Global economic growth slowed in 2016 as both advanced and emerging markets saw diminished growth. While both equity markets and interest rates progressed favorably toward the end of 2017, improvement can at best be gradual with the political landscape being in a flux.

The Reinsurance Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

P&C Reinsurance

Life Reinsurance

Segmentation by application:

Direct Writing

Broker

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Munich Re

Swiss Re

Hannover Re

SCOR SE

Lloyd’s

Berkshire Hathaway

Great-West Lifeco

RGA

China RE

Korean Re

PartnerRe

GIC Re

Mapfre

Alleghany

Everest Re

XL Catlin

Maiden Re

Fairfax

AXIS

Mitsui Sumitomo

Sompo

Tokio Marine

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Reinsurance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Reinsurance market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Reinsurance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Reinsurance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Reinsurance submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The data from the top players in the global Reinsurance market compiled with a comprehensive secondary research has provided key insights into the market which proves that the market is poised at a healthy stage, waiting to launch itself to new heights any time. Customers looking to gain detailed information about the global Reinsurance market can get in touch with Analytical Research Cognizance

Some of the Points cover in Global Reinsurance Market Research Report is:

