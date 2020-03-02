Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Rehabilitation Robotics Market Rapidly Increasing Growth Rate and Revenue Share till 2024 – AlterG, Bionik, Ekso Bionics and Myomo” to its huge collection of research reports.



Rehabilitation Robotics Market report includes (5 Year Forecast 2019-2024) includes Overview, classification, industry value, price, cost and gross profit. It also offers in-intensity insight of the Rehabilitation Robotics industry masking all vital parameters along with, Drivers, Market Trends, Market Dynamics , Opportunities, Competitive Landscape, Price and Gross Margin, Rehabilitation Robotics market Share via Region, New Challenge Feasibility Evaluation, Analysis and Guidelines on New mission Investment.

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices.

Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices.

Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

Scope of the Report:

The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025. The global Rehabilitation Robotics market was valued at USD 78.4 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 278.8 million by 2025.

The technical barriers of Rehabilitation Robotics are relatively high, resulting in high level concentration degree.

The key companies in Rehabilitation Robotics market are AlterG, Hocoma and Ekso Bionics, etc. The enterprises are concentrated in USA and Europe. USA is the largest production and sales country, occupied about 30% of global sales market in 2017.

The worldwide market for Rehabilitation Robotics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.7% over the next five years, will reach 220 million US$ in 2024, from 100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Rehabilitation Robotics in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

SF Robot

Rex Bionics

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

