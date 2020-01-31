Rehabilitation Equipment Market – High impact rendering drivers 2017-2025

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Overview

Rehabilitation equipment plays a significant role in improving the quality of life of the sick, disabled, injured, and aged population. A comprehensive range of rehabilitation products used by physiotherapists, speech therapists, rehab nurses, occupational therapists, and other professionals is gaining demand, promising the expansion of the market.

By product, exercise and mobility, grooming and dressing aids, cognitive therapy devices, foot stools, bathing equipment, evaluation supplies, orthopedic soft goods, hot and cold therapy, heel and elbow protection, cushions, and lymphedema products can be the key segments of the market.

In terms of end users, the global market for rehabilitation equipment market can be segmented into home care units, hospitals, rehabilitation centers, clinics, and physiotherapy centers. The hospitals segment is expected to account for a major share in the market.

Request Sample Copy of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=B&rep_id=2114

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Key Trends

The growing geriatric population, beneficial reforms in healthcare, and increasing number of disabled persons across the globe have been responsible for the growth of the market. The high prevalence of chronic diseases and disorders among the global population will also necessitate the use of rehabilitation equipment. Moreover, as the demand for physiotherapy has been soaring, the unmet needs of the aging and disabled populace will result in an upsurge in the demand for rehabilitation equipment.

On the contrary, lack of awareness about rehabilitation treatment and the high costs of installation and maintenance of these equipment might inhibit the growth of the global rehabilitation equipment market. However, significant opportunities will arise from the increasing focus of several manufacturers on the development of cost-efficient solutions.

Request TOC of the Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/sample/sample?flag=T&rep_id=2114

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Market Potential

Rehabilitation is being increasingly acknowledged as a crucial stage in the recovery from various health conditions. As a result, a number of hospitals and healthcare providers are increasingly offering rehabilitation services. For instance, the U.S-based Sarasota Memorial Hospital inaugurated its newly completed rehabilitation center on 1st April, 2017. The center will enable patients of stroke, traumatic spinal cord and brain injuries, neurological disorders, amputations, and mobility conditions to attain faster recovery. The rehabilitation center features an outdoor mobility garden for patients practicing on walkers, wheelchairs, and canes, along with ample physical therapy spaces furnished with sophisticated equipment.

Product innovation has also been characterizing the competitive landscape of the global rehabilitation equipment market. For example, in April 2017, KINESIQ, the premier developer of balance and motor capacity improvement exercise equipment meant for rehabilitation purposes, provided its KINE-SIM device to a French rehabilitation center treating 3,500 patients.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

By geography, the global market for rehabilitation equipment can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe. North America and Europe are likely to register strong growth over the forecast period, thanks to greater patient awareness, growing incidence of substance abuse, and large disposable incomes of the people in this region. Europe is being propelled by the rising governmental focus on safe handling of patients. This region is also home to a large number of market players.

Asia Pacific also possesses vast growth potential. This region might represent a considerable portion of the global market, driven by expanding healthcare expenditures, rising government initiatives, and a wide patient pool.

Global Rehabilitation Equipment Market: Competitive Analysis

Some of the major companies operating in the global market for rehabilitation equipment are Medline Industries, Inc., Caremax Rehabilitation Equipment Co. Ltd., Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Company, Invacare Corporation, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare, Carex Health Brands, GF Health Products, Inc., Dynatronics Corporation, Roma Medical, and Changzhou Qian Jing Rehabilitation Co., Ltd

Read Comprehensive Overview of Report @

https://www.tmrresearch.com/rehabilitation-equipment-market

About TMR Research

TMR Research is a premier provider of customized market research and consulting services to business entities keen on succeeding in today’s supercharged economic climate. Armed with an experienced, dedicated, and dynamic team of analysts, we are redefining the way our clients’ conduct business by providing them with authoritative and trusted research studies in tune with the latest methodologies and market trends.

Contact:

TMR Research,

3739 Balboa St # 1097,

San Francisco, CA 94121

United States

Tel: +1-415-520-1050