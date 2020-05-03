Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market Growth Prospects And Forecast Predictions Presented Until 2023

Global Regulatory Affairs Outsourcing Market: Analyst’s Estimations

Economic and competitive pressures in the healthcare industry continue to motivate life sciences companies to explore ways of cutting costs across operations and increase their focus on product innovations, research activities, and improved turnaround time of deliverables. Companies aspiring to widen their global reach are increasing investments on R&D activities and new products are entering clinical trials and the market at a rapid pace. Undertaking regulatory affairs and the maintenance of vast volumes data generated during the process can be a daunting task for companies having a vast product portfolio and operations spread across diverse regional markets.

These factors have encouraged an increased rate of outsourcing of regulatory affairs across life sciences industries in the past few years. Recent findings by Transparency Market Research state that the global regulatory affairs outsourcing market will exhibit a healthy 10.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2023. As a result, the market, which had a valuation of US$3,234.4 million in 2017 will rise to US$5,746.5 million by 2023.

Clinical Trial Application and Product Registration Services to be Key Enabler of Growth

Of the key regulatory affair services outsourced by life sciences companies, regulatory writing and publishing is presently the largest market segment, accounting for a share of more than 43% across the global market in 2017. Owing to the diverse and continuously changing regulations across local, regional, national, and international markets, companies spend a vast share in their overall regulatory investments for timely updating data such as regulatory submissions and standard operating procedures. It is owing to this fact that the segment of regulatory writing and publishing leads the regulatory affairs outsourcing market. By the end of 2023, this segment is estimated to be worth US$2,406.6 million.

Over the next few years, however, the market for regulatory affairs outsourcing is witness the highest gains from the clinical trial applications and product registration segment. Factors such as patent expiries and the rising prevalence of a number of chronic, viral, and bacterial diseases have prompted biopharmaceutical companies in the development of a large number of new products. With the rising number of products in clinical trials, the demand for clinical trial application and product registration services is expected to substantially rise in the next few years.

Low-cost Clinical Trial Centers in Emerging Economies to be Key Enabler of Growth

In the years to come, regulatory affairs service providers in emerging economies across regions such as Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to bag the most numbers of outsourcing projects across the globe. An increased number of biopharmaceutical companies are using emerging economies as a launch pad for their venture in larger markets such as North America and Europe.

Product development, research, and commercialization units are being set up at an increased rate across emerging economies owing to cheap resources and raw material costs. The vast population base of Asia Pacific also makes it a lucrative regional market for the medical industry. These factors are acting in favor of the regulatory affairs outsourcing markets in these regions and will help strengthen the market’s foothold in the next few years. As a result, the market for regulatory affairs outsourcing market in emerging economies will offer the most lucrative and sustained growth opportunities for the global market. The market is expected to expand at a 14.1% CAGR in Asia Pacific and 9.6% CAGR across Latin America from 2017 to 2023.

