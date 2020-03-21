RegTech Market Analysis: Expectations vs Reality

Summary

Analytical Research Cognizance shares report on “RegTech Market” which provides the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and market shares for each company. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Overview:

The banks and financial institutions operate in a highly regulated environment and continuously face new regulations to prevent money laundering and restrict terrorist funding. Banks spend hefty amount due to fines and penalties for non-compliance with regulations. The annual spending of the financial institutions for non-compliance issues is more than $100 billion. The FinTech industry, over the last couple of years, has realized the need and opportunity of RegTech Market software. The RegTech Market vendors offer software to simplify the implementation of regulations for financial institutions.

Access This RegTech Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-regulatory-technology-regtech-market-drivers-restraints-opportunities-trends-and-forecast-up-to-2023

Market Revenue and Segmentation Analysis:

The global RegTech Market revenue is estimated to be $2,321.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $7,207.6 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period 2018–2023. The solutions include compliance management, reporting, identity management, and risk management. The compliance management solution segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The solutions help organizations in key compliance areas and risk aversion for AML, KYC, MiFID II, Basel III, PSD 2, Solvency II, and AIFMD. The traditional compliance tools are not found to be effective to respond to regulatory changes in recent times. With the major focus of governments across regions with GDPR guidelines, RegTech Market is expected to majorly impact the financial service organizations. With an increased focus on data protection rules, organizations need to strictly adhere to compliances and monitor transparency in money transactions as laid down by the regulatory bodies to avoid huge penalties. Many RegTech Market vendors have partnered with GRC vendors to enhance their reach to the market and clients.

Companies Covered:

Algoreg, Clarus, Reportix, NEX Regulatory Reporting, Lombard Risk, Ayasdi, Featurespace, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Fintellix Solutions, Promapp, NetGuardians, AML Partners, EastNets, OpusDatum, and AXIOMSL

The adoption of RegTech Market is the highest in Europe owing to strict and mandatory rules and directives for financial transactions and data protection. The cloud deployment mode offers enterprises to opt for SaaS on a subscription basis as per usage rather than incurring costs on hardware and infrastructure. The Asia Pacific region holds a huge potential for the vendors and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in RegTech Market due to the presence of a few emerging countries and financial hubs in Hong Kong, Singapore, and India.

Get Sample for RegTech Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/123457

The organization size includes large enterprises and SMEs. The large enterprises are estimated to hold the significant market share in 2018, however, SMEs are expected to grow at higher CAGR. The cloud migration of SMEs is comparatively easier than large enterprises, which is driving the growth of SaaS adoption. The organizations are deploying RegTech Market solutions because of the increasing focus to expedite regulatory operations and manually reduce the complexities for risk assessment.

Regions Analysis:

The regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East Africa, and Latin America. The countries covered are the US, Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Netherlands, Switzerland, China, India, Australia, Japan, Singapore, Israel, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Brazil, and Mexico.

Benefits and Vendors

The report contains an in-depth analysis of vendor profiles, which include overview and offerings; and competitive landscape. The emergence of technologies, such as AI, ML, and automation, is impacting the market growth and organizations are adopting RegTech Market solutions for accurate document verifications, quick data insights, and to reduce risk vulnerability.

The companies profiled in the RegTech Market report are Algoreg, Clarus, Reportix, NEX Regulatory Reporting, Lombard Risk, Ayasdi, Featurespace, Abside Smart Financial Technologies, Fintellix Solutions, Promapp, NetGuardians, AML Partners, EastNets, OpusDatum, and AXIOMSL.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of the “global RegTech Market”. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry, the report aims to provide an opportunity for companies to understand the latest trends, current market scenario, government initiatives, and technologies related to the market. In addition, it helps the venture capitalists in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Related Report Link @ https://reut.rs/2GmGbl0

For Buying This RegTech Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/123457

Some Points Covered in Table of Contents:

1 Industry Outlook 9

1.1 Industry Overview 9

1.2 Industry Trends 9

1.3 PEST Analysis 10

2 Report Outline 11

2.1 Report Scope 11

2.2 Report Summary 11

2.3 Research Methodology 13

2.4 Report Assumptions 13

3 Market Snapshot 15

3.1 Total Addressable Market 15

3.2 Segmented Addressable Market 15

3.3 Related Markets 16

4 RegTech Market Outlook 17

4.1 Overview 17

4.2 Porter 5 (Five) Forces 18

5 RegTech Market Characteristics 19

5.1 Evolution 19

5.2 Market Segmentation 20

5.3 Market Dynamics 21

5.3.1 Drivers 22

5.3.1.1 Enhanced focus on financial regulations 22

5.3.1.2 Europe region to adopt regulatory software at fast rate 22

5.3.1.3 To enhance transparency and monitor banking transactions 22

5.3.2 Restraints 22

5.3.2.1 The RegTech Market software vendors are operating in a new evolving market 22

5.3.2.2 Organizations are looking for solutions with proven use cases 22

5.3.3 Opportunities 23

5.3.3.1 Application of AI and machine learning in better identifying the potential of financial threats and risks 23

5.3.3.2 Growing GDPR concerns across regions to compel financial institutions to adopt regulatory software to ease out processes 23

5.3.4 DRO – Impact Analysis 24

6 Solutions: RegTech Market Size & Analysis 25

6.1 Overview 25

6.2 Solutions 25

6.2.1 Compliance Management 27

6.2.2 Reporting 28

6.2.3 Identity Management 30

6.2.4 Risk Management 31

7 Deployment Mode: Market Size & Analysis 34

7.1 Overview 34

7.2 On-premises 35

7.3 Cloud 37

……

About Us:

http://arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically . With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “out of the box” developments in the market.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com