Regenerative Artificial Skin Market: Opportunities, Value Chain Analysis & Impact Analysis Of Restraints On Market Forecast By 2026

Skin is the biggest organ in the body also it is one of the most important organ in the body. Skin act as a barrier between outside environment and inside body environment. Skin help to maintain moisture level in the body. Skin is responsible for the temperature regulation in the body through sweating. Skin protects body by keeping harmful bacteria outside the body. Skin have many nerve ends, this helps to respond heat, pressure, touch, cold and pain. Skin helps to synthesis Vitamin D, which is required for normal bone and teeth growth. Skin has two layer epidermal layer and a dermal layer. The epidermal layer is the outer layer that acts as the body’s major barrier against uncertain conditions. The dermal layer is the layer of skin between the epidermal and the subcutaneous tissues. Accidental skin burns are increasing day by day.

Life threatening skin injuries, traumas and burns requires immediate surgical procedure to restore skin and avoid future complications. Skin burn may be due to heat, fire, radiation or chemical. Skin burns are of three levels i.e. 1st, 2nd, and 3rd degree burns. A first degree burn affects the only outer layer of skin cause redness, pain and swelling, a second degree burn effects on the outer layer as well as under skin layer and may extends downward into the dermis. Third degree burn affects the all layer of skins and deep to the internal organs. Artificial skin are generally prepared from collagen which is easily resorbed by body helps to generate the new skin on the affected part. Continuous research are carried out by various companies to develop new technology in the artificial skin regeneration, such as autologous spray on skin by Avita Medical.

Regenerative Artificial Skin Market: Drivers and Restraints

Regenerative artificial skin market is expected rise owing to rising incidence of the burns and increased accidents involved fire. Apart from this, increased skin diseases, harmful acid accidents and major body surgeries positively impact regenerative artificial skin market over the forecast period. However regulatory approve of regenerative artificial skin act as hamper the growth of market. Also acceptance by body, sterile product and nutritional supply to regain the natural structure hamper the growth of regenerative artificial skin market.

Regenerative Artificial Skin Market: Segmentation

Global regenerative artificial skin market has been segmented on the basis of material type, end user and region.

Based on the material type, the regenerative artificial skin market is segmented into the following:

Temporary skin material Single layer material Bi-layered material

Permanent skin material Epidermal skin material Dermal skin material

Composite skin material Skin graft Allograft Xenograft Engineered skin material



Based on the end user, the global regenerative artificial skin market is segmented into the following:

Hospitals

Clinics

Burn care centers

Regenerative Artificial Skin Market: Overview

Global regenerative artificial skin market is undergoing changes due to the burn management reforms in several nations like United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Furthermore several companies in the market place increasing their product portfolio in regenerative artificial skin market may change the market dynamics over a given period of forecast. By material type, sub segment such as engineered skin material in the global regenerative artificial skin market are expected to grow in positive traction owing to its immediate capability composite skin material and success rate in artificial skin regeneration. According to The American Burn Association estimated that in 2015, 486,000 population receive medical treatment for minor burns and 70,000 population are hospitalized for sever skin burn for acute care.

Regenerative Artificial Skin Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically, regenerative artificial skin market is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for regenerative artificial skin market due to deeper market penetration of the procedures and strong presence of big players in the market. Asia Pacific is anticipated to register positive growth owing to increased cosmetic surgeries and rising incidence of the accidental burns.

Regenerative Artificial Skin Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global regenerative artificial skin market are Integra Life Sciences