Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market is Registering a Healthy CAGR of 5.4% From 2018 to 2026

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Overview

This report on the refurbished medical imaging equipment market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Increasing technology obsolescence, favorable after sales support, surging demand for low-cost and high-quality imaging equipment, growing awareness about circular economy, and rising strategic collaboration among OEMs and distributors are factors likely to drive the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market during the forecast period.

This report on the refurbished medical imaging equipment market comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on product, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the market has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competition matrix and profiles of companies along with their business overview to understand the competition landscape of the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis, by key players, thereby presenting thorough analysis of the overall competition scenario in the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Key Segments

Based on product, the refurbished medical imaging equipment market has been segmented into CT scanners, MRI systems, X-ray systems, ultrasound, and others. The product segments have been analyzed based on technological advancements in manufacturing. Based on end–user, the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market has been divided into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period (from 2018 to 2026), considering 2017 as the base year.

Global Refurbished Medical Imaging Equipment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market has been categorized into five major regions and key countries in the respective region as follows: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2016 to 2026, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period (from 2018 to 2026), considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competition scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in the Report

The report also profiles major players operating in the global refurbished medical imaging equipment market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. Major players operating in the refurbished medical imaging equipment market are GE Healthcare, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Atlantis Worldwide LLC., Block Imaging International, Inc., Siemens Healthineers AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Shimadzu Corporation, Carestream Health, and Fujifilm Holding Corporation.

