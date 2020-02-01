Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Size, and Forecast to 2026

The process of determining the order and precise sequence of nucleotides in genomes and chromosomes is known as DNA sequencing. DNA sequencing comprises the technology that determines the order of all the four bases of nucleotides, such as, guanine, adenine, thymine, and cytosine.

DNA sequencing is an efficient way by which a protein or RNA is sequenced, and hence, this technology has become a key process in the area of medicine, diagnosis of diseases, molecular biology, evolution biology, metagenomics, forensics, anthropology, and other sciences. It is performed through different methods, such as, Maxam and Gilbert Method, Sanger’s Method, Pal Nyren’s Method, Hybridization Method, Slab Gel Sequencing Systems, Automatic DNA Sequencer, and Capillary Gel Electrophoresis. Better accuracy, low cost, high speed, and precise result from a small sample are some of the major advantages of DNA sequencing as compared to other methods of genome analysis. DNA sequencing platforms are used for the process of DNA sequencing and used or refurbished platforms are comparatively less expensive as compared to new platforms.

Technological advancements in the field of DNA sequencing platform, increase in the application of DNA sequencing, and low cost of the process are the key driving factors of the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market. The emerging technologies for DNA sequencing platform is primarily based on nanopore and are manufactured by leading market players, such as, Illumina, Roche, etc. These platforms are low cost and have better accuracy and higher capacity of multiplexing. Also, increase in the number of genome mapping programs is expected to boost the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market during the forecast period. However, dearth of skilled professionals and stringent regulations related to DNA sequencing are expected to restraint the market in the near future.

The global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the market can be divided into plant biotechnology, biomarker discovery, forensics, personalized medicines, oncology study, metagenomics, and epigenomics. DNA sequencing has been used for more than 30 years for identifying human and plant genetics and for increasing productivity in agriculture. Increase in the ability to map complete genome provides better information on plant breeds and helps in understanding the mutational and epimutational process. Based on end-user, the refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market can be classified into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, academic institutes, and hospitals & clinics.

In terms of region, the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounted for the leading market share and dominated the global market in 2017 owing to well-developed health care system and research industry, significant adoption of technologically-advanced products, presence of a large number of manufacturers in the U.S. Asia Pacific and Latin America are expected to be lucrative markets for refurbished DNA sequencing platforms and exhibit significant growth during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness related to DNA sequencing and their applications in these regions.

Key players operating in the global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market include Illumina, Inc., Abbott laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Roche Holding AG, 454 Life Sciences, Agilent Technologies, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., Macrogen Inc., and LI-COR, Inc.