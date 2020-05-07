Refrigerated Warehousing Market: 2019 Global Trend and 2024 Forecast Research Report

ORBIS RESEARCH has recently announced “Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market” report with all the critical analysis on current state of industry, demand for product, environment for investment and existing competition. Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market report is a focused study on various market affecting factors and comprehensive survey of industry covering major aspects like product types, various applications, top regions, growth analysis, market potential, challenges for investor, opportunity assessments, major drivers and key players (AGRO Merchants GroupAmericoldJohn Swire & SonsLineage LogisticsPreferred Freezer ServicesNichirei LogisticsKloosterboer ServicesInterstate Cold StorageCloverleaf Cold StorageBurris LogisticsFrialsa FrigorificosHenningsen Cold Storage)
Refrigerated warehouses are used to store perishable products such as meat, fruits and vegetables, and frozen packaged food to extend the shelf life and maintain the quality and freshness of products.
Scope of the Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Report
This report studies the Refrigerated Warehousing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Refrigerated Warehousing market by product type and applications/end industries.
Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the refrigerated warehousing markets in 2017, owing to rapid urbanization and the expansion of retail channels. The major countries that contribute significantly to the growth of the Asia Pacific region are China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand. The increasing demand for frozen food is further expected to boost the refrigerated warehousing market.
The global Refrigerated Warehousing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Refrigerated Warehousing.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report covers Analysis of Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment by Manufacturers
AGRO Merchants Group
Americold
John Swire & Sons
Lineage Logistics
Preferred Freezer Services
Nichirei Logistics
Kloosterboer Services
Interstate Cold Storage
Cloverleaf Cold Storage
Burris Logistics
Frialsa Frigorificos
Henningsen Cold Storage
Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment by regional analysis covers
North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment by Type
Blast freezing
Vapor compression
PLC
Evaporative cooling
Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Fruits & vegetables
Bakery & confectionery
Milk & dairy products
Meat
Seafood
Beverages
Some of the Points cover in Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market Research Report is:
Chapter 1: Describe Refrigerated Warehousing Industry
Introduction,
Product Scope,
Market Overview,
Market Opportunities,
Market Risk,
Market Driving Force
Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Refrigerated Warehousing Industry in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and price
Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 4: Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market by regions from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market by key countries in these regions
Sales
Revenue and market share
Chapter 9 and 10: Global Refrigerated Warehousing Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018
Sales
Revenue and market share
Growth rate
Chapter 11: Refrigerated Warehousing Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023
Regions
Type and application with sales and revenue
Chapter 12 and 13: Refrigerated Warehousing Industry
Sales channel
Distributors
Traders and dealers
Appendix
Data source
