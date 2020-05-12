Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Analysis by Top Players, Region, Type, End user by CMA CGM FSC Frigoship Chartering Maersk Line NYK Line Seatrade Reefer Chartering Africa Expres Line

DecisionMarketReports.com published “Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market” from its database. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
In 2017, the global Refrigerated Sea Transportation market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Refrigerated Sea Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Refrigerated Sea Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
CMA CGM
FSC Frigoship Chartering
Maersk Line
NYK Line
Seatrade Reefer Chartering
Africa Expres Line
APL
China Shipping Container Lines
Compania Sudamericana de Vapores
Geest Line
Green Reefers Group
Hamburg Sud
Hanjin Shipping
Hapag-Lloyd
K Line Logistics
Klinge Group
Kyowa Shipping
Maestro Reefers
Mediterranean Shipping
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
Orient Overseas Container Line
SeaCube Container Leasing
STAR Reefers
United Arab Shipping
Yang Ming Marine Transport
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
KMTC
BLPL
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Pharma
Seafood
Fresh Product
Meat
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Meat
Seafood
Freshproduce
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Refrigerated Sea Transportation status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Refrigerated Sea Transportation development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Refrigerated Sea Transportation are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Pharma
1.4.3 Seafood
1.4.4 Fresh Product
1.4.5 Meat
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Meat
1.5.3 Seafood
1.5.4 Freshproduce
1.5.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.5.6 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size
2.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Refrigerated Sea Transportation Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players in China
7.3 China Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type
7.4 China Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players in India
10.3 India Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type
10.4 India Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Refrigerated Sea Transportation Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 CMA CGM
12.1.1 CMA CGM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.1.4 CMA CGM Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 CMA CGM Recent Development
12.2 FSC Frigoship Chartering
12.2.1 FSC Frigoship Chartering Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.2.4 FSC Frigoship Chartering Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 FSC Frigoship Chartering Recent Development
12.3 Maersk Line
12.3.1 Maersk Line Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.3.4 Maersk Line Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Maersk Line Recent Development
12.4 NYK Line
12.4.1 NYK Line Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.4.4 NYK Line Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 NYK Line Recent Development
12.5 Seatrade Reefer Chartering
12.5.1 Seatrade Reefer Chartering Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.5.4 Seatrade Reefer Chartering Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Seatrade Reefer Chartering Recent Development
12.6 Africa Expres Line
12.6.1 Africa Expres Line Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.6.4 Africa Expres Line Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Africa Expres Line Recent Development
12.7 APL
12.7.1 APL Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.7.4 APL Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 APL Recent Development
12.8 China Shipping Container Lines
12.8.1 China Shipping Container Lines Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.8.4 China Shipping Container Lines Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 China Shipping Container Lines Recent Development
12.9 Compania Sudamericana de Vapores
12.9.1 Compania Sudamericana de Vapores Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.9.4 Compania Sudamericana de Vapores Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Compania Sudamericana de Vapores Recent Development
12.10 Geest Line
12.10.1 Geest Line Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Refrigerated Sea Transportation Introduction
12.10.4 Geest Line Revenue in Refrigerated Sea Transportation Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Geest Line Recent Development
12.11 Green Reefers Group
12.12 Hamburg Sud
12.13 Hanjin Shipping
12.14 Hapag-Lloyd
12.15 K Line Logistics
12.16 Klinge Group
12.17 Kyowa Shipping
12.18 Maestro Reefers
12.19 Mediterranean Shipping
12.20 Mitsui O.S.K. Lines
12.21 Orient Overseas Container Line
12.22 SeaCube Container Leasing
12.23 STAR Reefers
12.24 United Arab Shipping
12.25 Yang Ming Marine Transport
12.26 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
12.27 KMTC
12.28 BLPL
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
