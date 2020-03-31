Refrigerated Road Transport Market, by Transportation Modes, Technology, and Geography – Trends, and Forecast to 2025

Refrigerated road transport refers to the automotive systems designed for transportation of perishable freights at specific temperatures to retain its quality over its course. These automotive are integrated with cooling apparatus, powered by small displacement diesel engines or utilize dry ice as cooling agent to maintain specific temperatures. Requirement to maintain the edible quality of the products and compliance to the regional food quality regulations, is projected to be among the prominent growth driver of the refrigerated road transport market over the forecast period (2017–2025).
Get PDF Sample Brochure @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=982399
Market Dynamics
Significant growth of multi-chain food and beverage retail industry is anticipated to be among the prominent growth driver of the industry. Food and beverages industry retailing and servicing has witnessed considerable evolution over the last few years. Business models providing online services to cater the consumer appetite requirements, high growth in consumer motivation towards packaged foods are among the prominent trends witnessed across all the major economies of the globe. In conjunction with these factors, development of stringent food quality standards, to safeguard consumer health will present strong growth prospects over the next few years. For instance, Food Guidance & Regulation – FDA in U.S., General Food Law Regulation and European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) in Europe regulate the standards for manufacturing, processing, industry systems, and import/export activities. However, high initial investment and maintenance cost of these systems is expected to be among the major factors that will continue to hamper the overall industry growth over the next few years.
Key features of the study:
- This report provides in-depth analysis of refrigerated road transport, market size (US$ Million), and Cumulative Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2017– 2025), considering 2016 as the base year
- It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market
- This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategy adopted by the leading players
- It profiles leading players in the global refrigerated road transport market based on the following parameters – company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, refrigerated road transport market capital, key developments, strategies, and future plans
- Key companies covered as a part of this study include China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Hyundai Motor Company, Ingersoll-Rand PLC (Thermo King), Lamberet SAS, Schmitz Cargobull AG, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, United Technologies Corporation (Carrier Corporation), Utility Trailer Manufacturing Company, and Wabash National Corporation
- Insights from this report would allow marketers and the management authorities of the companies to make informed decision regarding their future product launches, product up-gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics
- The global refrigerated road transport market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts
- Stakeholders would have ease in decision making through the various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global refrigerated road transport market
Know More @ https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/982399/refrigerated-road-transport-market
Detailed Segmentation:
- Global Refrigerated Road Transport Market, By Transportation Mode:
- LCV
- MHCV
- HCV
- Global Refrigerated Road Transport Market, By Cooling Type:
- Chilled
- Frozen
- Global Refrigerated Road Transport Market, By Technology:
- Cryogenic systems
- Vapor Compression Systems
- Global Refrigerated Road Transport Market, By Geography:
- North America
- By Transportation Mode:
- LCV
- MHCV
- HCV
- By Cooling Type:
- Chilled
- Frozen
- By Technology:
- Cryogenic systems
- Vapor Compression Systems
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- By Transportation Mode:
- North America
Table of Contents
- Research Objective and assumption
- Research Objectives
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Market Purview
- Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
- Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Transportation Mode
- Market Snippet, By Cooling Type
- Market Snippet, By Technology
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
- Report Description
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Regulatory Scenario
- Industry Trend
- Merger and Acquisitions
- New system Launch/Approvals
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comparison of Smart Windows Materials and Technologies
- Porter’s Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Market Dynamics
Continued…
About Us
Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.
Contact Us
Gasper James
304, S Jones Blvd,
Las Vegas,
NV 89107, USA
US Toll Free +18666051052
Email: [email protected]
Web: http://decisionmarketreports.com/