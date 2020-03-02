Chemicals

Refractory Metals Market : Research Report Explores The Market For The Forecast To 2024

March 2, 2020
4 Min Read
Press Release
ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Refractory Metals Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”.

Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a group, they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.

Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119796

Scope of the Report:
Refractory metals are unique. As a group they provide a number of unique characteristics such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders and JDC are major players in the global market. Xiamen Tungsten is a global market leader. In 2017, Xiamen Tungste has a market share of 23.65%.With its rich local mineral resources, the world’s leading manufacturers are located in China and South America.
The worldwide market for Refractory Metals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Refractory Metals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Xiamen Tungsten
CMOC
Molymet
H.C. Starck
A.L.M.T.
Global Tungsten & Powders
CBMM
Codelco
JDC
Rising Rare Metals EO-Materials
WOLFRAM Company JSC
Treibacher Industrie
Climax Molybdenum
Global Advanced Metals
Ningxia Orient Tantalum Industry
Rhenium Alloys
ATI

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers
Molybdenum Metal
Tungsten Metal
Niobium Metal
Tantalum Metal
Rhenium Metal

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Steel Industry
Electronics and Electrical Industry
Carbide Tools and Wear Parts
Aerospace
Others

Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=2119796

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:
Chapter 1, to describe Refractory Metals product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Refractory Metals, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Refractory Metals in 2017 and 2018.
Chapter 3, the Refractory Metals competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
Chapter 4, the Refractory Metals breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.
Chapter 12, Refractory Metals market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Refractory Metals sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/

Tags

Posts

News

Genital Herpes Treatment Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion byThe genital herpes treatment includes the use of drug types like Acyclovir that can treat herpes virus infections, including shingles. This medication does not cure herpes, but may prevent herpes sores or blisters. It is also used to treat outbreaks of genital herpes. In people with frequent outbreaks, acyclovir is used to help reduce the number of future episodes. Zovirax is the main brand available in the market for genital herpes. It can also treat chickenpox. The other one is Valacyclovir which is used to treat infections caused by certain types of viruses. In children, it is used to treat cold sores around the mouth (caused by herpes simplex) and chickenpox (caused by varicella zoster). In adults, it is used to treat shingles (caused by herpes zoster) and cold sores around the mouth. It is an antiviral drug. It stops the growth of certain viruses. However, it is not a cure for these infections. Famciclovir is an antiviral drug. Get Sample Copy Of Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/481 However, it is not a cure for these infections. The viruses that cause these infections continue to live in the body even between outbreaks. Famvir is typically used as a one-time treatment that stops the spread or prevents the symptoms from becoming a hassle. It treats shingles caused by herpes zoster. It also treats outbreaks of herpes simplex that cause cold sores around the mouth, sores around the anus, and genital herpes. Among these drug types prevalent in the genital herpes treatment, Acyclovir segment dominated the global genital herpes treatment market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. However, Famciclovir is a drug type that is expected to gain popularity in the forecast period, and grow at a high CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Report Overview @ https://www.xploremr.com/report/481/genital-herpes-treatment-market The detailed analysis of genital herpes treatment market has helped the researchers to get crucial insights. It includes results like more prevalence of HSV-2 in homosexuals. Chances of genital herpes is more in the male same-sex partnership compared to female same-sex partnership. Homosexual men are known to be at high risk for herpes simplex virus (HSV), which can be transmitted by direct intimate contact with a person who is shedding virus, and not only through ano-genital sex. Herpes virus type 2 (HSV2) is generally considered as a useful marker for sexual behavior in a population 50% of the homosexual population in Latin America has the risk of sexually transmitted diseases such as HSV-2 genital herpes and HIV, which would increase the demand for genital herpes treatment and drive the market. A new trend depicts increasing clinical trial of vaccines for genital herpes Companies are increasing the clinical trials for genital herpes vaccine for advance prevention & treatment of genital herpes. Geneva is developing vaccines for genital herpes and doing clinical trial of GEN-003. It is potentially the first-ever therapeutic vaccine for a chronic infection and first advancement in the treatment of genital herpes in more than 20 years. GEN-003 is a Phase 3-ready investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes infections. These new developments will increase the growth of the genital herpes treatment market especially in Western Europe. Get A Glimpse Of Our Expertize @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/request-methodology/481 (2017 – 2027)

March 3, 2020