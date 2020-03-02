Refractory Metals Market : Research Report Explores The Market For The Forecast To 2024

Refractory metals have one characteristic in common: an exceptionally high melting point. Tungsten, for example, melts at 3410oC (6170oF), which is more than double that of iron and ten times that of lead. As a group, they are found in one section of the periodic table of elements. Although there are twelve refractory metals, only five are widely used: Tungsten, Molybdenum, Niobium, Tantalum and Rhenium.

Refractory metals are unique. As a group they provide a number of unique characteristics such as resistance to high heat, corrosion and wear making them useful in a multitude of applications. Refractory metals are extracted from ore concentrates, processed into chemicals and then into powders. The powders are consolidated into finished products or mill shapes and ingots for further processing. In the past few years, the consumption of refractory metals in Southeast Asia has a large fluctuation. Xiamen Tungsten, CMOC, Molymet, H.C. Starck, A.L.M.T., Global Tungsten & Powders and JDC are major players in the global market. Xiamen Tungsten is a global market leader. In 2017, Xiamen Tungste has a market share of 23.65%.With its rich local mineral resources, the world’s leading manufacturers are located in China and South America.

The worldwide market for Refractory Metals is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.6% over the next five years, will reach 1460 million US$ in 2024, from 1320 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Refractory Metals in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

