Refractories Market Insight, Industry Analysis 2019 With Vesuvius, Magnesita Refractories, Saint-Gobain, Corning Incorporated, Saint-Gobain, Alteo, Lhoist, arbison, Almatis, Corning Incorporated And More

The Refractories report will be able to get a detailed understanding about the market. Industry experts have verified and checked the data and information that have been taken from credible sources like websites, annual reports of companies, journals, and other resources. In order to give the facts and data, pictorial form, diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other representations have been used.

Global Refractories Market is expected to reach USD 40,007.33 million by 2025 from USD 29,518.47 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.0% in the forecast period 2019 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report). Some of the major players in the refractories market include

RHI AG

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Corning Incorporated

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC

MagnesitaRefratários S.A.

Shinagawa Refractories Co.,Ltd

Vesuvius PLC

Lhoist

Krosaki Harima Corporation

Coorstek Incorporated

Harbisonwalker International (HWI) Inc.

Imerys SA

Puyang Refractories Group Co., Ltd.

Others: Chosun Refractories Co., Ltd., IFGL Refractories Ltd., Resco Products, Inc.,Refratechnik Holding GmbH, Minteq International Inc, Magnezit Group Ltd, Cerco LLC, Almatis GmbH, Alteo Holding, Aluchem, Inc., Kerneos SA, Lhoist S.A, Allied Mineral Products, Inc and many more. The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as increasing prevalence for non-metallic minerals industry, growing infrastructure in emerging countries and demand of refractories from iron & steel industry. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2025.

Refractories are inorganic non-metallic materials which include ceramics and super alloys that are used in the heat insulation of jet and rocket engines and furnaces. Refractories are also used in the manufacturing of crucibles and moulds for the casting glass and metals. Iron and steel, cement, glass and ceramic manufacturers are major consumers of refractories.

Segmentation:

The global refractories market is segmented based on alkalinity into three notable segments;

Acidic

Neutral refractories

Basic refractories

Acidic & neutral refractories segment is sub segmented into

Fireclay

Silica

Alumina

Chromite

Zirconia

Carbon

Basic refractories are further sub segmented into

Magnesite

Dolomite

In 2019, acidic & neutral refractories market is likely to dominate market with 70.9% shares and is estimated to reach USD 28,693.90 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period.

The global refractories market is segmented based on form type into three notable segments;

Bricks

Monolithic

Others

Monolithic segment is sub segmented into

Castable

Plastic

Ramming

Patching

Coating

Refractory Mortars

Insulating Castables

In 2019, the bricks market is estimated to dominate market with 55.4% market share and will collect around USD 21,846.67 million by 2025, rising with a CAGR of 3.8%. However, the monolithic market is growing at the highest CAGR of 4.4% and is estimated to cross USD 15,202.58 million in 2025 from USD 10,868.90 million in 2018.

The global refractories market is segmented based on product type into two notable segments;

Clay

Non-clay

Non-clay segment is sub segmented into

Silica Bricks

Magnesite Bricks

Chromite Bricks

Zirconia Bricks

Others

Clay segment is sub segmented into

Fire Clay

High Alumina

Insulating

In 2019, the clay market is estimated to dominate market with 60.7% shares and will collect around USD 24,785.97 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.3%.

The global refractories market is segmented based on fusion temperature into three notable segments;

Normal Refractory (1580-1780°C)

High Refractory (1780-2000 °C)

Super Refractory (>2000 °C)

In 2019, the normal refractory (1580-1780°C) market is estimated to dominate market with 51.1% shares and will collect around USD 21,013.37 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.4%.

The global refractories market is segmented based on end user into six notable segments;

Iron & steel

Cement & lime

Energy & chemicals

Glass

Non-ferrous metal and others

In 2019, the iron & steel market is estimated to dominate market with 79.3% shares and will collect around USD 32,142.94 million by 2025, rising with the highest CAGR of 4.2%.

