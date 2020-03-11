REFINERY CATALYSTS MARKET IS EXPECTED TO REACH US$17.0 BN BY THE END OF THE FORECAST PERIOD.

Refinery catalysts are widely used in petroleum refineries owing to their property to alter the rate of chemical reactions. Apart from this, it also enhances quality of gasoline products produced through FCC and hydro-processing. Refinery catalysts market are known to minimize the adverse effects of gasoline and diesel on the environment. This is because they help in removing sulfur from crude oil. The growth in the global refinery catalysts market is mainly attributed to stringent government regulations on the use of crude oil products.

As per a research report by Transparency Market Research, the global refinery catalysts market is likely to reach a valuation of US$11.4 bn in 2015. The market is projected to expand at a steady CAGR of 4.60% from 2016 to 2024. Rising at this CAGR, the global refinery catalysts market is anticipated to reach a valuation US$17.0 bn by the end of the forecast period.

Demand for Hydrocracking Catalysts to Remain High During the Forecast Period

The global refinery catalysts market is classified on the basis of refining unit, material, and physical form. In terms of refining unit, the global refinery catalysts market is segmented into fluid catalytic cracking, hydrocracking, H-oil, hydrotreating, catalytic reforming, and alkylation. Among all them, hydrocracking catalysts segment of the refinery catalyst market is projected to display a highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is because, it has a higher demand across all end user industries owing to its general characteristics. In addition, hydrotreating does not produce coke as a by-product, thereby resulting in the improved conversion of feedstock.

On the basis of material, the global refinery catalysts market is segmented into zeolites, molybdenum, cobalt nickel, others (including platinum, etc.). Among all of them, the cobalt nickel segment accounts for the largest share of the refinery catalyst market. This is because they are primarily used to remove unwanted impurities from diesel and petrol into the environment. Apart from this, they are also used in desulfurization and denitrification processes. As the demand for fuels containing less sulfur content increases, the demand for metals is anticipated to witness steady growth in the near future.

Based on physical form, the global refinery catalysts market is segmented into powders, beads, and extrudates

Asia Pacific to Continue its Dominance in Global Refinery Catalysts Market

In terms of region, the global base oil market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Among all of them, Asia Pacific is projected to account for the largest market in the overall refinery catalysts market. This is because of the presence of key consumers, which includes countries like India and China. The increase in demand for transportation fuels in these countries have contributed to the growth of the refinery catalyst market in this region.

The leading players operating in the global refinert catalysts market are Sinopec Corp., ExxonMobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell Plc., and Chevron Corp.