Refinery Catalyst Market Comprehensive Evaluation of the Market Via In-Depdth Qualitative Insights 2019-2025 | 1. Albemarle Corporation 2. W.R. Grace & Co. 3. Haldor Topsoe A/S 4. Honeywell UoP LLC 5. Criterion Catalysts & Technologies LP 6. Axens SA

Actionable, reliable and all-inclusive report on Global Refinery Catalyst Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2025 published by Decision Market Reports provides exhaustive research capabilities, strong analytics services and data validation.

Global Refinery Catalyst Market By Product (Hydrotreating Catalysts, Hydrocracking Catalyst, FCC Catalysts, Catalytic Reforming Catalysts), Ingredient (Chemical Compounds, Zeolites, Metals) and Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Rest of the World) Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis:

The global refinery catalyst market was valued at USD 6.81 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.69 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Definition:

Refinery catalysts belongs to the class of chemical compounds that improve the process of catalytic cracking. Catalytic cracking is a process employed in the oil & gas industry. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to rise in number of refineries and capacity additions in Asia Pacific.

Download a Quick Sample PDF Brochure of this report at https://decisionmarketreports.com/request-sample?productID=952975

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Higher demand for refined petroleum products

1.2 Increase in refinery capacity across Asia Pacific and the Middle East

1.3 Upgradation of existing low NCI refineries

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of usage of polymeric adsorbents

Market Segmentation:

The global refinery catalyst market is segmented on the basis of product, ingredient, and region.

1. Global Refinery Catalyst Market, by Product:

1.1 Fluid Catalytic Cracking Catalysts

1.2 Hydroprocessing Catalysts

1.2.1 Hydrotreating Catalysts

1.2.2 Hydrocracking Catalysts

1.3 Catalytic Reforming Catalysts

1.4 Others

1.4.1 Alkylation Catalysts

1.4.2 Isomerization Catalysts

2. Global Refinery Catalyst Market, by Ingredient:

2.1 Zeolites

2.1.1 Natural Zeolites

2.1.2 Synthetic Zeolite

2.2 Metals

2.2.1 Precious Metals

2.2.2 Platinum

2.2.3 Palladium

2.2.4 Gold

2.3 Rare Earth Elements

2.3.1 Transition & Base Metals

2.3.2 Molybdenum

2.3.3 Tungsten

2.3.4 Cobalt

2.3.5 Nickel

2.3.6 Iron

2.3.7 Zirconium

2.3.8 Manganese

2.3.9 Chromium

2.4 Chemical Compounds

2.4.1 Sulfuric Acid & Hydrofluoric Acid

2.4.2 Calcium Carbonate

Browse Complete Report with Table of Content at https://decisionmarketreports.com/market-reports/952975/global-refinery-catalyst-market

3. Global Refinery Catalyst Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Albemarle Corporation

2. W.R. Grace & Co.

3. Haldor Topsoe A/S

4. Honeywell UoP LLC

5. Criterion Catalysts & Technologies LP

6. Axens SA

7. Sinopec Corp

8. Clariant International Ltd.

9. Johnson Matthey PLC

10. Arkema Group

11. Exxon Mobil Corporation

12. KNT Group

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

About Us

Decision Market Reports is a one-stop solution, covers market research studies of all the industries, companies and regions. DMR aims at providing quality research, and insights about every market to helps our clients in taking right decisions. Our repository consists of most trending industry reports, niche areas, and leading company profiles. A comprehensive collection of reports is updated daily to offer hassle-free access to our latest updated report databases.

Contact Us

Gasper James

304, S Jones Blvd,

Las Vegas,

NV 89107, USA

US Toll Free +1-866-605-1052

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://decisionmarketreports.com

Follow Us On: | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter |