Reed Switch Device Market Projected To Reach 450 Million US$ By 2025, At A CAGR Of 8.9% Over The Forecast Period 2019-2025

Surpassing a slew of innovative technologies for low-power metering applications predominantly for utilities, reed switch technology continues to be the choice of design engineers serving to be a state-of-the-art solution for the same.

This, in turn stokes demand for components for reed switch technology, including reed switch device. With consistent demand for applications in utilities, the reed switch device market is poised to rise at close to 9% CAGR from 2018 to 2025.

Reed Switch Device consists of a pair of ferromagnetic reeds, which overlap at their free ends (contact area) at a very small distance and are hermetically sealed in a glass tube. When in the presence of a magnetic field, the reeds become magnetized to opposite polarity, thus attracting each other and closing contact. Like many other great inventions, reed switches were born at Bell Laboratories, invented there in the mid-1930s by Walter B. Elwood. Today, reed switches are still in common uses.

In the last several years, the Reed Switch Device industry has enjoyed a double-digit production growth rate annually. In 2016, the global production of Reed Switch Device is about 1.5 billion units.

In the next five years, the global production of Reed Switch will maintain an annual growth rate more than 10%. In 2021, the global production of Reed Switch Device is expected to beyond 2.7 billion units.

The market concentration degree is relative high, as the top 10 manufacturers occupied more than 90% of the total market. The cooperation between companies is more and more, despite fierce competition. Due to the global economy recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area.

In Asia, Japan is the largest supplier of Reed Switch Device, as the largest manufacturer, OKI located in Japan. In Europe and USA, the manufacturers can supply excellent products with good performance. While the price from USA and Europe is also higher than in Japan.

China domestic Reed Switch Device industry developed faster than the global market. Besides, some manufacturers built plants in China, due to the low cost of labor and materials.

The Reed Switch Device market was valued at 230 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 450 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Reed Switch Device.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

OKI

Littelfuse (Hamlin)

RMCIP

Standex-Meder

Nippon Aleph

HSI Sensing

Coto

PIT-RADWAR

PIC

STG

Harbin Electric Group

Zhejiang Xurui

Reed Switch Device Breakdown Data by Type

Form A

Form B

Form C

Reed Switch Device Breakdown Data by Application

Reed Relays

Magnetic Sensors

Other

Reed Switch Device Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Reed Switch Device Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Reed Switch Device status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Reed Switch Device manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

