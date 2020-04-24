Reduced Lactose Whey Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Reduced Lactose Whey Market: Introduction Reduced lactose whey is the whey powder that contains less lactose concentration, i.e., less than 60%. The reduced lactose whey is manufactured by filtering the lactose from the sweet whey liquid. The lactose is removed by either precipitation, filtration or dialysis. The filtered liquid is then spray dried to produce a powder known as reduced lactose whey. It is mostly a substitute for whey when low lactose and higher protein content is required.

There are two types of reduced lactose whey available in the market, organic and conventional. The reduced lactose whey has varied applications in the food and beverages industry. It is used as an economic source of dairy solids. The use of reduced lactose whey is observed in the dairy, food processing, meat processing, infant food and in a number of other F&B industries. It is also used in nutraceuticals as a protein source.

Reduced Lactose Whey different from Whey Protein Concentrate (WPC) The WPC that is available in the market is different from the reduced lactose whey. Both are processed but in WPC the minerals are removed too along with lactose. The reduced lactose whey has high mineral and protein content. Thus, the reduced lactose whey is also called mineral concentrated whey. The price of WPC is higher than the reduced lactose whey.

Request For Table Of Content @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8504

The WPC is mostly used due to their high functionality as a protein supplement. But due to their higher prices, the WPC being used as a source for dairy solids in the food and beverage industry is very less. The reduced lactose whey having low lactose and high protein content can be used as a substitute in various types of food processing.

Reduced Lactose Whey Market: Segmentation The global reduced lactose whey market is segmented on the basis of nature, extraction process, end use and distribution channel.On the basis of nature, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as-Organic, Conventional, On the basis of extraction, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as-Precipitation, Filtration, Dialysis,On the basis of end use, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as-Food and Beverages, Food Service (HoReCa), Dairy products, Food Processing, Bakery Products, Soups and Sauces, Frozen Foods, Meat processing, Infant food, Beverage processing, Others,Nutraceuticals, Household/Retail On the basis of distribution channel, the global reduced lactose whey market is segmented as- Direct/ B2B, Indirect/ B2C, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, e-Retail

Reduced Lactose Whey: Key Participants Some of the leading players in the global reduced lactose whey market include Wapsie Valley Creamery, Inc., Hilmar Cheese Company, Inc., MCT Dairies Inc., G&R Foods Inc., Hoogwegt Groep B.V., Grande Cheese Company, Agropur Inc., Graham Chemical Corporation, Fonterra Inc., Interfood Inc., Leprino Foods Company, Dana Foods Inc., and AMCO Proteins.

Reduced Lactose Whey Market: Activities by the Participants In 2014, Hilmar Cheese Company expanded its Dalhart, Texas, facility to accommodate additional capabilities for milk, cheese and whey processing. For whey processing, they have installed advanced equipment to offer nine varieties of whey from the previous four available ones.

Reduced Lactose Whey Market: Opportunities The manufacturing of the reduced lactose whey is in its introductory phase and very selective number of companies are manufacturing it. The use of the reduced lactose whey in the food industry is rising due to the product being economically feasible and also the lactose content is very low making it suitable for use in any type of food product and not just dairy products. Also, the processing of the reduced lactose whey does not require extra costs and the removal of lactose is through a physical separation technique. Thus, the cheese producing companies can produce the reduced lactose whey powder with very less production costs, which has a high demand in the end-use industries.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8504