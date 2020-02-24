Redox Flow Battery Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

“Redox Flow Battery Market” Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

A flow battery, or redox flow battery (after reduction–oxidation), is a type of rechargeable battery where recharge ability is provided by two chemical components dissolved in liquids contained within the system and separated by a membrane. Ion exchange (providing flow of electric current) occurs through the membrane while both liquids circulate in their own respective space. Cell voltage is chemically determined by the Nernst equation and ranges, in practical applications, from 1.0 to 2.2 volts. The performance of these devices is governed by the considerations of electrochemical engineering.

Scope of the Report:

North America and Asia-Pacific are the two largest countries with flow batteries Installation Capacity in the world, both the two countries take more than 80% of the world in 2017. Europe behind them, with about 15.09% market share.

There are more than seven main types of flow batteries in mass production or development stage in the market now. Vanadium Flow Battery is the main types, which can occupied about 70 percent revenue market share.

Currently, Sumitomo Electric, Dalian Rongke Power are the top two companies and lead in flow batteries with 29.33% and 19.29% revenue market share in 2017, respectively.

The worldwide market for Redox Flow Battery is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 14.1% over the next five years, will reach 280 million US$ in 2024, from 130 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Redox Flow Battery in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sumitomo Electric

Dalian Rongke Power

UniEnergy Technologies

Gildemeister

Primus Power

redTENERGY Storage

EnSync

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Vanadium Redox Flow Battery

Hybrid Flow Battery

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Utility Facilities

Renewable Energy Integration

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Redox Flow Battery product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Redox Flow Battery, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Redox Flow Battery in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Redox Flow Battery competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Redox Flow Battery breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Redox Flow Battery market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Redox Flow Battery sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC: Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Redox Flow Battery Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Redox Flow Battery Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Redox Flow Battery by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Redox Flow Battery by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Redox Flow Battery by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Redox Flow Battery by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Redox Flow Battery by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Redox Flow Battery Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Redox Flow Battery Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Redox Flow Battery Market Forecast (2019-2024)

