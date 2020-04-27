Redispersible Polymer Powder Market to Reach US$ 2.65 Bn by 2026; Rise in Demand from Construction Industry to Drive Market

The global redispersible polymer powder market was valued at US$ 1.46 Bn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2026, according to a new report titled ‘Redispersible Polymer Powder Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,’ published by Transparency Market Research (TMR) The global redispersible polymer powder market is driven by the rise in demand for vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE) redispersible polymer powder from the construction industry. Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global redispersible polymer powder market due to the growth in the construction industry in the region.

Rise in Demand VAE Redispersible Polymer Powder from Construction Industry to Drive Market

VAE-based redispersible polymer powder is a copolymer of ethyl and vinyl acetate. It is easy to emulsify and is free-flowing in nature. VAE-based redispersible polymer powder, when dispersed in water, forms a stable emulsion. It can be mixed with other powder-like materials such as cement, sand, and other lightweight aggregate; and used as a binder in building materials. Vinyl acetate ethylene redispersible polymer powder has low VOC emission and irritancy odor. It has excellent long-term stability, UV resistance, and good heat resistance. Modern buildings such as stadium and airports across the globe have steel skeleton due to its high load bearing capacity. However, these steel frame structures lose their strength due to high temperatures. Intumescent coatings have gained traction in the past few years and can provide fire protection; however, these coatings are too brittle and showspoor adhesion to metal surfaces. Use of VAE-based redispersible polymer powder provides excellent adhesion to these coatings and offers superior insulation to the buildings. These factors are expected to drive the redispersible polymer powder market during the forecast period.

Shift in Demand from Thick-bed to Thin-bed Tiles to Create Lucrative Opportunities for Market

Thick-bed process, which involved the mixing of cement, was conventionally used to lay tiles. In this process, tiles and the substrate were dampened with water and a mortar coat having a thickness of 5 mm to 30 mm was applied to the back of the tile, and the tile was pressed onto the substrate. The thick-bed process has various practical difficulties such as requirement of highly skilled labor, high time consumption, lack of slump resistance. Additionally, this process increased the chances of tiles slipping from the walls, while they are being laid. Therefore, laying of these tiles required the use of spacers from bottom to top. Rapid technological developments in the field of vitrified tiles has led to the adoption of the thin-bed process for laying tiles. The thin-bed method uses formulated tile adhesives, such as redispersible polymer powder, instead of traditional cement mortars. Redispersible polymer powder improve leveling properties, defoaming capabilities, dimensional stability, and uniformity. Tile adhesives, modified with the redispersible polymer powder for wall application, have good non-slump, water retention, and workability properties. The redispersible polymer powder modified tiles laid with thin-bed process do not slip from the walls. This allows the tiles to be laid from top to bottom without the need for using spacers. These factors are anticipated to drive the redispersible polymer powder market during the forecast period.

Risk of Caking and High Demand for Thick-bed Tile Adhesives Anticipated to Hamper Market

Redispersible polymer powder need to be stored in cool and dry environment. Storing this powder in high temperatures and humid conditions increase the risk of caking. This, in turn, affects product quality. Redispersible polymer powder-based thin-bed tiles are facing stiff competition from thick-bed tiles adhesives. Thick-bed tiles are ready to use tiles which contains epoxy resins as adhesives. Demand for thick-bed adhesives for fixing large format tiles such as ceramic, porcelain, terrazzo, and natural stone is gaining momentum. Epoxy-based thick-bed adhesives provide strong bond for horizontal and vertical tiling applications. Additionally, they offer excellent resistance to high temperatures and minimum shrinkage during the curing process. Therefore, these factors are likely to restrain the redispersible polymer powder market during the forecast period.

Acrylic Segment to Dominate Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

The global redispersible polymer powder market has been segmented based on polymer, application, end-user, and region. Based on polymer, the market has been divided into acrylic, vinyl acetate ethylene (VAE), vinyl ester of versatic acid (VeoVa), styrene butadiene, and others. The acrylic segment dominated the global redispersible polymer powder market in 2017. Acrylic-based redispersible polymer powder is used to formulate high-performance cement-free dry-mix finishing and decorative coats. It offers high water resistance and UV stability to the finishing coats. Rising application of acrylic-based redispersible polymer powder in high-performance cement-free dry-mix finishing and decorative coats is expected to boost the market during the forecast period. In terms of application, the market has been split into mortars & cements, tile adhesives & grouts, insulation & finish systems, plasters, self-leveling underlayment, and others. Rising demand for redispersible polymer powder in skimcoat applications due to high adhesion and crack-bridging properties fuel its demand in mortars & cement applications.

Asia Pacific Dominates Global Redispersible Polymer Powder Market

Based on region, Asia Pacific accounted for a major share of the global redispersible polymer powder market in 2017. Presently, India, ASEAN countries, and China are leading consumers of cement & concrete industry in Asia Pacific due to extensive consumer base, low cost of production, rise in disposable income, and growth of the labor sector in these countries and sub-regions. Additionally, consumer preference has shifted toward eco-friendly and sustainable products. Thus, rising awareness among contractors and architects is anticipated to boost the demand for redispersible polymer powder in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. Rapid urbanization, increase in population, rise in disposable income, and increase in trend of nuclear families are anticipated to propel the demand for housing and commercial spaces in Asia Pacific. This, in turn, is expected to drive the redispersible polymer powder market in the region during the forecast period.

High Degree of Competition among Established Players

Key players profiled in the report include DowDuPont Inc., Synthomer PLC, Benson Polymers Limited, Organik Kimya, Akzo Nobel N.V., Dongxing Chemical Group Limited Company, Wacker Chemie AG, and Dairen Chemical Corporation. Capacity expansion and merger & acquisition are key strategies adopted by these companies to increase their market share. For instance, in 2018 Organic Kimya announced plans to expand the production capacity of its redispersible polymer powder by adding a second spray dryer at its Tuzla site in Turkey.