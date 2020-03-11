Recreation Vehicle (RV) Market 2018-2025 Growth, Opportunity, Demand and Overview

A recreational vehicle (RV) is a motor vehicle or trailer which includes living quarters designed for accommodation.

Global Recreation Vehicle (RV) market size will reach xx million US$ by 2025, from xx million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Recreation Vehicle (RV).

This industry study presents the global Recreation Vehicle (RV) market size, historical breakdown data (2013-2018) and forecast (2018-2025). The Recreation Vehicle (RV) production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Recreation Vehicle (RV) in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Thor Industries, Forest River, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Thor Industries

Forest River

Winnebago Industries

Erwin Hymer Group SE

Tiffin Motorhomes Inc

Grand Design RV Company

Newmar Corporation

REV Group

Universal Trailer Corporation Inc.

Rexhall Industries

Timeless Travel Trailers LLC

Recreation Vehicle (RV) Breakdown Data by Type

Motorized RVs

Towable RVs

Recreation Vehicle (RV) Breakdown Data by Application

Commercial Use

Home Use

Recreation Vehicle (RV) Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Recreation Vehicle (RV) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Motorized RVs

1.4.3 Towable RVs

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Recreation Vehicle (RV) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Commercial Use

1.5.3 Home Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Recreation Vehicle (RV) Market Size

2.1.1 Global Recreation Vehicle (RV) Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Recreation Vehicle (RV) Production 2013-2025

2.2 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Recreation Vehicle (RV) Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Recreation Vehicle (RV) Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Recreation Vehicle (RV) Market

2.4 Key Trends for Recreation Vehicle (RV) Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Recreation Vehicle (RV) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

