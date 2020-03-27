Recovered Paper Pulp Market by Key Players – Nisseysangyo Co., Ltd, Northstar Pulp & Paper Company, Inc, Mercer International Group

Around a quarter of the globally produced municipal solid waste is composed of paper and paperboard. Therefore, in order to reduce the landfill area required for disposing municipal waste, paper mills are incorporating higher composition share of recovered paper pulp and promote their products as a sustainable solution. Recovered paper pulp, also known in the industry as deinked paper pulp, not only reduces the requirement of fresh or virgin pulp, but also require less conversion energy and cost as compared to virgin pulp.

Paper suppliers’ requirement of promoting their product as a highly sustainable solution has driven the global recovered paper pulp market. The consumption of recovered paper pulp is around one third of the global pulp consumption in the production of paper, which is further projected to rise during the forecast period.

The present usage of recovered paper pulp in the writing and printing paper is as low as 8%, while that in newsprint paper is as high as 80%. The composition share of recovered paper pulp is gradually increasing in the hygiene and packaging paper. Various paper companies including Mondi Plc, offer wide range of paper products composed of recovered paper pulp. Packaging paper segment account for more than half of the paper pulp consumption, creating significantly large opportunity for the global recovered paper pulp market.

Flotation deinking is the most widely preferred method for converting the waste paper and paperboard into recovered paper pulp, followed by bleaching and washing. Graphic paper conversion for newspaper and magazine printing specifically prefer flotation deinked recovered paper pulp. These factors have driven the global recovered paper pulp market across the globe.

On the contrary side, increasing digitization has resulted into the declination in the demand for graphic papers, which include printing, writing and newsprint paper, leading to reduction in the potential market for recovered paper pulp. Intolerance towards plastic material consumption, specifically plastic packaging, has propelled the demand for sustainable and biodegradable packaging solutions such as paper packaging and bioplastics packaging. Packaging industry is enhancing the use of recovered paper pulp for conversion into packaging paper or molded pulp for packaging solutions, propelling the recovered paper pulp market.