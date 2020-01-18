Reclosable Food Packaging Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends | Forecast 2017 – 2025

Over the years, the packaged food industry has witnessed incredible growth and is expected to have this momentum in the future as well. It has been observed that, most of the purchase decisions are heavily influenced with the type of packaging. Often, consumers had no other choice rather than to transfer the packaged content into a non-branded container. Thus, reclosable packaging has emerged as a novel packaging solution to the above concern. The term re-closable refers to a packaging solution that can be closed/resealed after dispensing the contents of the package. Reclosable food packaging provides convenience to the customers by easing the storage coupled with preserving the product freshness thus providing increased shelf life. Brand owners across the globe readily prefer reclosable food packaging solution such as pouches, bags, wraps, etc. available in customized shapes and sizes.

Reclosable Food Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

The global reclosable food packaging market has been prominently driven as a result of the rising customer inclination towards ease of storage for food products during the forecast period. In general, growth in packaged food industry coupled with the emphasis on designing aesthetically appealing yet handy packaging solutions is expected to fuel the reclosable food packaging market during the forecast period. Also, growing health awareness among the consumers for use of non-carcinogenic materials for food packaging along with demand for light-in-weight packaging solutions acts as a constructive factor leading to the evolution of global reclosable food packaging market. However, on the other side, the relatively higher costs for these reclosable packages as compared to conventional packages may act as an obstacle in the growth of global reclosable food packaging market during the forecast period.

Reclosable Food Packaging Market: Segmentation

Based on various parameters, the global reclosable food packaging market can be segmented into various segments such as

Based on the product type, global reclosable food packaging market can be segmented as

Bags

Pouches

Wraps

Trays

Clamshells

Bottles

Jars

Others

Based on the material type, global reclosable food packaging market can be segmented as

Plastic

Glass

Aluminium foil

Others

Based on the End Use, the global reclosable food packaging market can be segmented as

Fruits & Vegetables

Bakery & Confectionary

Meat & Seafood

Others

Reclosable Food Packaging Market: Regional Overview

Geographically, the global reclosable food packaging market is segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Growing awareness among the customers towards reuse of numerous packaged food items in North America, as well as European region, is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the next decade. Also, as this reclosable food packaging solutions such as pouches, bags, etc. extends the shelf life of perishable food products packed in it, and hence, are readily preferred by end-users. The APAC region is anticipated to emerge as a most lucrative market for reclosable food packaging during the forecast period, owing to high demand from end-use food industry. Growing inclination of people towards ready to consume processed food products coupled with rapid urbanization and increase in disposable income are some of the key factors for the growth of reclosable food packaging market in this region. Also, the Middle-East and African region are expected to observe a healthy rate of growth owing to the rapid rise in the packaged food items across this region.

Overall, the global reclosable food packaging market is expected to register a healthy growth rate over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Reclosable Food Packaging Market: Key Players

Some prominent players that operate in the reclosable food packaging market across the globe are Sealed Air Corporation, Ampac Holdings, LLC., Mondi Group., Sonoco Products Company, Toray Plastics (America), Inc., Accredo Packaging, Inc., Bemis Company, Inc., Bostik SA, Pacific Bag, Inc., Bischof + Klein SE & Co. KG., and many more.