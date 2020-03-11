Reclosable Films Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 – 2026

This report provides forecast and analysis of the reclosable films market on global level. It provides actual data of 2017 along with estimated data of 2018, and forecast data up to 2026 in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Tonnes). It includes drivers and restraints of the global reclosable films market and their impact on each region during the forecast period. The report also comprises the study of current issues with end users and opportunities for reclosable films manufacturers. It also includes value chain analysis.

In order to provide users of this report with comprehensive view of the market, we have included detailed competitiveness analysis and company players with their SWOT analysis and strategy overview. The dashboard provides detailed comparison of global reclosable films manufacturers on parameters such as operating margin, total revenue, product portfolio, and what we call ‘innovation scale’. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis by material type, peel strength, packaging type, thickness, end use industry, and region.

The report includes consumption of reclosable films and the revenue generated from sales of reclosable films across the globe and key countries. By material type, reclosable films market is segmented into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), polyethylene terephthalate (PET), pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA), and others (PS, PVC, PA, EVOH). Polyethylene (PE) is further sub-segmented into low density polyethylene (LDPE) and high density polyethylene (HDPE). By peel strength, reclosable films market is segmented into easy peel films and medium peel films. By packaging type, reclosable films market is segmented into cups, trays and pouches & bags. By thickness, reclosable films market is segmented into up to 100 micron, 100 to 200 micron, and above 200 micron.

By end use industry reclosable films market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal care & home care, and industrial & others. Food & beverages segment is further sub-segmented into frozen food, ready-to-eat food, meat, poultry, sea food, dairy products, bakery & confectionery, and beverages & others. Market numbers have been estimated based on extensive secondary and primary research, average pricing of reclosable films by material type and the revenue is derived through regional pricing trends. Market size and forecast for each segment has been provided in the context of global and regional markets.

The reclosable films market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Prices considered for the calculation of revenue are average regional prices obtained through primary quotes from numerous regional reclosable films manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors. All key end users have been considered and potential applications have been estimated on the basis of secondary sources and feedback from primary respondents.

Country demand patterns have been considered while estimating the market for various end users of reclosable films in the different regions. Bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the reclosable films market by regions. Global market numbers by material type, by peel strength, by packaging type, by thickness, and end use industry have been derived using the bottom-up approach, which is cumulative of each country’s demand.

The same has also been validated from top-down approach. Company-level market share has been derived on the basis of revenues reported by key manufacturers. The market has been forecast based on constant currency rates.

A number of primary and secondary sources were consulted during the course of the study. Secondary sources include Factiva, FAO, Packaging Digest, and Hoover’s, and company annual reports and publications.

The report provides detailed competitive and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global reclosable films market. Some of key players of the global reclosable films market are Coveris Holdings S.A., DowDuPont Inc., Korozo Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret AS, Industria Termoplastica Pavese SpA, AS Estiko Plastar, Stratex Group Limited, Parkside Flexibles (Europe) Limited, TCL Packaging Ltd, Buergofol GmbH, Plastopil Hazorea Company Ltd, Bemis Company, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Sealed Air Corporation, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Südpack Verpackungen GmbH + Co. KG, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Termoplast srl, HFM Packaging, Ltd., Folian GmbH, and Winpak Ltd.

