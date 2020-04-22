Reclosable Fasteners Market Overview 2019: Demand by Regions, Growth, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

Reclosable Fasteners Market report would help stakeholders better understand their competitors and gain more insights to enhance their position in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, and product developments in the Reclosable Fasteners market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Reclosable Fasteners market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2895.2 million by 2024, from US$ 2126.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Reclosable Fasteners business.

Reclosable Fasteners commonly consists of two components: typically, two lineal fabric strips (or, alternatively, round “dots” or squares) which are attached (sewn or otherwise adhered) to the opposing surfaces to be fastened. The first component features tiny hooks, the second features smaller loops. When the two are pressed together the hooks catch in the loops and the two pieces fasten or bind temporarily. When separated, by pulling or peeling the two surfaces apart, the strips make a distinctive “ripping” sound.

Reclosable Fasteners industry is relatively scattered. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top six producers account for about 47 % of the revenue market.

tandard Hook & Loop is the dominated type of Reclosable Fasteners, which occupied above 62% of the sales market in 2018. The downstream industry demand is the major driving factor. As for downstream field, Footwear & Apparel is the largest application field which account for about 35% market share.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Reclosable Fasteners market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Reclosable Fasteners value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Standard Hook & Loop

Mushroom-shaped Hook & Loop

Adhesive Hook & Loop

Others

Segmentation by application:

Footwear & Apparel

Transportation

Industrial Manufacturing

Medical

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Velcro

3M

APLIX

Kuraray Group

YKK

Paiho

Jianli

Heyi

Binder

Shingyi

Lovetex

Essentra Components

HALCO

Krahnen&Gobbers

Dunlap

DirecTex

Jieji

Tesa

ISHI-INDUSTRIES

Siddharth Filaments

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Reclosable Fasteners consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Reclosable Fasteners market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Reclosable Fasteners manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Reclosable Fasteners with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Reclosable Fasteners submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

