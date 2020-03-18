Recent Trends in the Siemens AG Industry will Contribute Significant to Growth of the Functional Brain Imaging Systems Market

Since the past few years, it has been observed that the healthcare industry is witnessing technological advancements in medical devices. These advancements have led to robust facilities and services for patients suffering from the brain-related disorders. Presently, functional brain imaging is one of the fastest growing segments in the overall medical imaging market. Functional brain imaging systems have a screening method that helps physicians analyze the activity and functional problems of the nervous system. Functional brain imaging systems are used to treat various types of neurodegenerative disorders. Furthermore, functional brain imaging systems also measure metabolism and blood flow. There are different types of devices (or scanners) available in the market which offer services in the functional brain imaging segment. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI), positron emission tomography (PET), electroencephalography (EEG), magnetoencephalography (MEG), computed tomography (CT) and near-infrared spectroscopy (NIRS) are some of the techniques used in functional brain imaging. Among all, functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) and electroencephalography (EEG) are the most prominent and dominant techniques that provide robust information about brain activity by detecting changes in blood oxygenation. Functional magnetic resonance imaging (fMRI) provides functional and anatomical information about changes in the blood flow to particular areas of the brain. Functional brain imaging systems are widely used in the diagnosis of neurodegenerative disorders, such as brain tumors, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease as well as chronic diseases, such as brain cancer.

Rising incidences of neurodegenerative disorders and increasing prevalence of brain cancer are the two factors expected to drive the growth of the global functional brain imaging systems market. Furthermore, introduction of innovative products from key players in the brain imaging segment is also expected to drive the overall functional brain imaging systems market during the forecast period. Technological advancements in brain imaging techniques and availability of reimbursement for various types of brain imaging tests will also drive the growth of the global functional brain imaging systems market and increase the revenue from the functional brain imaging systems market. However, the high cost of functional brain imaging systems is one of the major factors restraining the growth of global functional brain imaging systems market. In addition, lack of awareness and absence of functional brain imaging systems in remote areas is also hampering the growth of the global functional brain imaging systems market.

The global market for functional brain imaging systems market can be segmented on basis of product type, applications, end users and geography.

Segmentation By Product Type Computed Tomography (CT) Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Functional Magnetic Resonance Imaging (fMRI) PET/MRI Magnetoencephalography (MEG) Nuclear Imaging PET (Positron Emission Tomography) PET/CT EEG (Electroencephalography) NIRS (Near Infrared Spectroscopy)

Segmentation By Application Alzheimer’s disease (AD) Brain Tumors Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Parkinson’s disease (PD) Others



Segmentation by End Users Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Diagnostic and Imaging Centers



On the basis of regional presence, the global functional brain imaging systems market can be segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC), China and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America and Europe are collectively expected to dominate the global functional brain imaging systems market and the trend is expected to prevail over the forecast period due to increasing awareness and inclination of hospitals towards bringing technological advancements in medical devices and techniques. Moreover, availability of reimbursement programs in the North America region is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to hold the third largest share in the global functional brain imaging systems market. Among all regions, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global functional brain imaging systems market are Varian Medical Systems, Inc., General Electric Company, Siemens AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Esaote SpA, Analogic Corporation, Bruker Corporation, Mediso Ltd. and others.