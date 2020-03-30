Recent research: Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market to experience excellent growth potential over 2018 – 2026

Global Medical Nonwoven Disposables Market – Snapshot

The global medical nonwoven disposables market is driven by technological advancements in health care, increase in demand for advancement in wound dressing techniques, and rise in government initiatives for manufacturing nonwoven medical fabric. Moreover, demand for polyethylene is high due to low cost. The global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented based on product, material, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the market has been classified into surgical products, wound dressings, and incontinence products. Based on material, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been categorized into polypropylene, polyethylene, acetate, rayon, polyamides & polyesters, acrylic, and others. In terms of end-user, the market has been divided into hospitals, nursing homes, consumer & home health care, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Based on region, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of product, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into surgical products, wound dressings, and incontinence products. The surgical products segment has been classified into drapes, gowns, caps, masks, and others. The wound dressings segment has been categorized into bandages, tapes, post-operative wound dressings, operative wound dressings, and dressing pads. The incontinence products segment has been divided into under pads and diapers. Technological advancements in health care is a major factor driving the surgical products segment. Drapes are the widely used products, followed by gowns. The gowns, caps, and masks segments are projected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The wound dressings segment is anticipated to be driven by increase in government initiatives for the manufacture of nonwoven medical fabrics. The wound dressings segment is also expected to be propelled by post-operative wound dressing products. Demand for incontinence products is high in ambulatory surgical centers and diagnostic centers. Moreover, increase in emphasis on personal hygiene is likely to augment the incontinence products segment during the forecast period. The under pads and diapers sub-segments are expected to contribute to the growth of the incontinence products segment during the forecast period.

Based on material, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into polypropylene, polyethylene, acetate, rayon, polyamides & polyesters, acrylic, and others. Polypropylene was the largest segment of the global medical nonwoven disposables market in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the segment is attributed by increase in adoption of medical nonwoven disposables in developing countries. The polyethylene segment is driven by increase in demand due to cost effectiveness in manufacturing of medical nonwoven disposables. Rise in awareness about personal hygiene and hospital acquired infection has led to the manufacture of medical nonwoven disposables using polyamides and polyester, as these provide higher degree of barrier protection against infections and are more comfortable. Rayon was the smallest segment in terms revenue in 2017. The segment is expected to grow at a stable pace during the forecast period.

In terms of end-user, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into hospitals, nursing homes, consumer & home health care, clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers. Hospitals was the largest segment in terms of revenue in 2017. Increase in operative procedures is a major factor driving the segment. Adoption of medical nonwoven disposables has increased in hospitals. Ambulatory surgical centers was the second largest segment of the global medical nonwoven disposables market. High number of procedures such wound dressings conducted in ambulatory surgical centers fuel the growth of the segment. Rise in awareness about hygiene is expected increase demand for technologically advanced medical nonwoven disposables. This in turn is likely to augment the segment during the forecast period. The nursing homes segment is projected to dominate the global medical nonwoven disposables market due to increase in number of nursing home facilities. The consumer & home health care segment is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace from 2018 to 2026.

In terms of region, the global medical nonwoven disposables market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the global market in 2017 and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Increase in mergers & acquisitions and technological advancements are the major factors boosting the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market in North America. Europe was the second largest market in terms of revenue in 2017. This is attributed to technological advancements and increase in adoption for medical nonwoven disposables. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period owing to rise in awareness in countries such as China, India, and Japan. Increase in government expenditure in health care is a major factor contributing to the growth of the medical nonwoven disposables market in Asia Pacific. International trade development and improving economy across countries are the key factors fueling the growth of the market in Latin America. The market in Middle East & Africa is expected to witness significant growth due to increase in government initiatives and rise in awareness about the use of medical nonwoven disposables.

Major players operating in the global medical nonwoven disposables market are Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Medline Industries, Inc., Mölnlycke Health Care, Paul Hartmann AG, Ahlstrom-Munksjö, Medtronic plc, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Freudenberg & Co. KG, Essity AB, and Domtar Corporation.

