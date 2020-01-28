Recent research: Cognitive Computing Market growing at high CAGR by 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Cognitive Computing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Cognitive Computing is completely changing the way organization use their big data in each verticals, especially in industries like Healthcare, BFSI and Customer services. This is big revolution in global information technology market and holds very strong potential of growth. The Cognitive Computing enables a machine to think, interpret and infer information like a human brain. The biggest advancement in this market is IBMs Watson Cognitive Computing. There are few players in the market that have developed the technique of integrating cognitive computing with internet of things (IoT).

The cognitive computing basically works on the principle of neocortex, a part of human brain that plays a big role in the decision making by analyzing the behaviors of a human being and makes decision on the basis of time series analysis. The computer systems that we are using today are consulting us the way we already programed them but cognitive computing systems are completely different, they works on the machine learning algorithms and natural language processing. This unique feature of cognitive computing is enabling business organizations to use immense amount of dark data available with them.

In 2018, the global Cognitive Computing market size was 9850 million US$ and it is expected to reach 71000 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 28.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Cognitive Computing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Cognitive Computing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Google

IBM

Microsoft Corporation

Palantir

Saffron Technology

Cold Light

Cognitive Scale

Enterra Solutions

Numenta

Vicarious

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Machine Learning

Automated Reasoning

Others Technologies

Market segment by Application, split into

SMBs

Large Enterprises

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

