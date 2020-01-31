Recent Government Reforms and Anti-Plastic Campaigns to Accelerate Adoption of Paper Straws against Plastic Straws through 2027

Transparency Market Research delivers vital insights on the paper straws market in its report titled “Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Historical Analysis 2013-2018 and Forecast 2019-2027.” In terms of value, the global paper straws market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.

Paper straws are single-use disposable products manufactured from raw materials such as virgin kraft pulp and recycle paper. Due to its compostable, biodegradable, and recyclable nature paper is one of the best alternatives to plastic. In the report, TMR proposes that the foodservice end-use segment is expected to drive the paper straws market during the forecast period. The increasing number of food outlets across the globe is boosting the growth of the foodservice industry substantially. Besides, the rising demand for eco-friendly foodservice disposables is likely to offer enormous growth opportunities for the global paper straws market during the forecast period.

Governments Supporting Sustainable Drives by Introducing Reforms Favorable for Non-Plastic Goods

North America is a significant shareholder of the global paper straws market and is expected to expand with a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. Due to the saturation of plastic waste, and the subsequent harm to the environment, the US. government has taken an initiative to ban the usage of single-use plastic straws. Also, the consumer demand for eco-friendly straws, which are hygienic and single-use, is expected to drive the growth of the paper straws market during the forecast period. The US is expected to be highly attractive in terms of market share and growth rate of paper straws during the forecast period, owing to a vast consumer base and robust growth of the foodservice industry.

Increasing government reforms and campaigns to ditch plastic straws and the rising awareness among consumers regarding its environmental impact are likely to generate substantial growth opportunities for paper straws during the forecast period. Also, initiatives of various brands to ban plastic straws in Europe, such as Marriott UK, Starbucks, and others are expected to push the growth of the paper straws market during the forecast period. U.K and Germany are together expected to hold more than 1/3rd of the European market share by the end of the forecast period. Overall, the European paper straws market is anticipated to expand with a notable CAGR during the forecast period.

Presence of high growth economies, expansion of the foodservice industry, and government reforms regarding the use of plastic straws in the Asia Pacific region can shape the market in favor of paper straws. Also, the shift in on-the-go consumers’ preference from convenience only to convenience with sustainable options is expected to shoot up the demand for paper straws during the forecast period. India is expected to outpace other countries in terms of growth rate, while China is foreseen to remain dominant in terms of paper straws market share during the forecast period. ASEAN Countries and Australia & New Zealand are projected to expand with a remarkable CAGR of paper straws during the forecast period.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are substantial shareholders of the global paper straws market and are expected to be promising regions for the growth of the paper straws market during the forecast period. Rapidly growing foodservice industry in these regions is expected to represent substantial incremental opportunities for the paper straws market during the forecast period. Mexico and GCC Countries are expected to be highly attractive in terms of CAGR of the paper straws market during the forecast period.

Key Manufacturers Focusing on Appealing, Customized Paper Straws

Paper straws are available in product types such as printed paper straws and non-printed paper straws. Paper straws are widely accepted in end-use industries such as foodservice, institutional, and household. Availability of paper straws in various sizes such as <7 cm, 7 to 10 cm, 10 to 15 cm, and >15 cm fulfil the requirements of various end-use applications. The sales channels of paper straws include manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and e-retail. Customized and specialized paper straws are the ongoing trend in the global paper straws market.

The manufacturers in the paper straws market are focusing on capacity expansion for fulfilling the growing demand, improving production efficiency, and channelizing efforts to offer cost-effective paper straws to their customers. Major players in the market are also expanding their reach by means of mergers and acquisitions.

Key players operating in the global paper straws market include Huhtamäki Oyj., Hoffmaster Group Inc. (Aardvark), Biopac UK Ltd., Vegware Ltd., U.S. Paper Straw, The Paper Straw Co., Austraw Pty Ltd T/as Bygreen, Footprint LLC, Okstraw, Transcend Packaging Ltd., PT. Strawland, TIPI Straws, MPM Marketing Services Pty Ltd., Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd., Aleco Straws Co. Ltd., Zhengzhou Gstar Plastics Co., Ltd., YIWU JinDong Paper Co., Ltd., Sharp Serviettes, GP Paper Straw Sdn Bhd, and The Blue Straw among others.