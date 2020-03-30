Recent Developments in the Global Commercial Printing Paper Market- Trends, and Forecast

Global Commercial Printing Paper Market: An Overview

The rise in consumer inclination, in the recent past, towards the use of sustainable paper has enhanced the growth of the printing paper market, owing to growing environmental concerns across the globe. Commercial printing paper has been consumed regularly for a continuous period. Established market players of commercial printing paper are anticipating competition from new entrants, and looking to capture more market share due to the rising demand and needs of the end users. With the increasing number of schools, colleges, offices, and legal practitioners around the world, the market for commercial printing paper has experienced continuous growth, with the presence of small- and medium-sized market players.

Commercial printing paper is of various types, such as coated paper, gloss paper, satin paper, matte paper, dual fine coated paper, uncoated paper, etc., and are used as per requirement. Various sizes are also available for commercial printing paper – A2, A3, A4, A5, and others, according to demand. For business purposes, commercially printed paper such as leaflets and brochures are used. Commercial printer types are offset lithography, digital, flexography, and LED UV printers in various industries. The global market for commercial printing paper is increasing continuously, and the industry is growing at a good pace.

Global Commercial Printing Paper Market: Dynamics

Commercial printing paper is mostly used for printing books, newspapers, magazines, posters, and stationery products. Commercial printing paper is also used by legal practitioners such as lawyers, doctors, architects, bankers, and others for documentation. The increasing demand for legal paper documentation by governments has also triggered the need for commercial printing paper. On the other hand, the introduction of e-governance, e-newspapers, and other digital services is expected to affect the growth of the worldwide market for commercial printing paper.

The rising demand for commercial printing paper from printing presses is continuously growing due to the requirement of circulars, pamphlets, books, magazines, and newspapers. The rising number of printing presses in different regions has also increased the demand for commercial printing paper. With easily accessible and affordable printing techniques, the cost of printing has reduced, and it has become affordable and less time-consuming. Technological developments in printing processes have also resulted in fast and quality printing. Moreover, this has resulted in the consumption of more commercial printing paper. The industry has good quality and advanced printers that also require good quality printing paper for attractive packaging that can grab the attention of buyers, and, in turn, increase the demand for commercial printing paper even more.

Global Commercial Printing Paper Market: Segmentation

The global commercial printing paper market is segmented as follows –

By paper type, the global commercial printing paper market is segmented into –

Coated

Uncoated

Based on print technology used, the global commercial printing paper market is segmented into –

Lithographic / Offset Printing

Digital Printing

Flexographic Printing

Screen Printing

Gravure Printing

By distribution type, the global commercial printing paper market is segmented into –

Retail Stores

Convenience Stores

Hypermarkets

e-Commerce

By application, the global commercial printing paper market is segmented into –

Office Stationery

Brochures and Catalogs

Labels and Wrappers

Advertising

Magazines and Periodicals

Other Applications (Letters, Directories, etc.)

Global Commercial Printing Paper Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to experience the highest demand for commercial printing paper. Multinational players in the printing paper market are the top investors in the Asia Pacific market. The development of key industries in Asia Pacific has raised the demand for documentation, paperwork, labeling, packaging, and other hard copy materials. The need for commercial printing paper has increased due to advanced technological changes in sectors such as information technology (IT), healthcare, and advertising. Modern advertising strategies also increase the demand for commercial printing paper, with an increase in the production of brochures, leaflets, pamphlets, and hoardings.

Recent Developments in the Global Commercial Printing Paper Market

In October 2018, Lindsay Goldberg (U.S.A) acquired the specialty paper business of paper manufacturer Glatfelter (York, Pennsylvania, United States).

In April 2017, paper giant BJ Ball Paper Group (New Zealand, Australia) combined with K.W. Doggett Fine Paper (Cleveland, Strathfield South, Australia) to become the most diversified paper, packaging, and print media distributer across Australia and New Zealand.

In June 2016, Weyerhaeuser Company (Washington, United States) agreed to sell its liquid packaging unit to Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Chiyoda, Tokyo, Japan).

Global Commercial Printing Paper Market: Key players

Some of the leading players operating in the global commercial printing paper market are as follows –