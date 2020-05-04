Rebar Coupler Market Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Recent Trends by Leading Manufacturers & Regions

Prominent players operating in the global rebar coupler market are AGF Group, nVent, Peikko Group Corporation, Terwa, CRH plc, Dextra Group, Henglian, Glus, Tokyo Tekko Co. Ltd., BAR-US, Sida Jianmao, and Preshcon Industries Pte Ltd.

Rebar coupler, also called mechanical splice, is primarily used for joining the lengths of a rebar (short for reinforcing bar) together. It creates couplers for connecting reinforcement mashes or reinforce bars, whose bar ends are parallel and are in contact. Builders use mechanical rebar coupler for eliminating laps and alleviating the problem of congestion associated with difficult construction in masonry cells. Reinforcing bar coupling includes features required in a rebar joining system for unequalled simplicity of installation. Rebar couplers are intended to splice the bars of same diameter, where one bar can be rotated and is free to move.

The spliced bars with rebar coupler act as a continuous length of reinforced steel bars by offering full strength in compression and tension and stress reversal applications. Implementation of rebar coupler leads to self-aligning taper threaded design, which further offers structural integrity and continuity. Rebar couplers can be created between reinforcement meshes or reinforcing bars and the reinforcement object can have different number of bars or can be of different type. These can be attached at each location where the gap along the bar end is shorter than the length of the coupler, or where the bar ends are parallel, or the offset perpendicular to the bar end legs is less than the diameter of the bars.

The ability of rebar coupler to develop higher tensile strength than lap slicing in reinforced concrete is expected to drive the growth of the rebar coupler market during the forecast period. Furthermore, these couplers are quick and easy to install, which boosts their implementation in the construction industry. Demand for rebar coupler is projected to increase owing to its increasing implementation in construction joints in the precast sector. Rebar couplers can also be used in dealing with configuration issues and rebar tolerance in in-situ cast construction. These factors are expected to propel the growth of the rebar coupler market during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing awareness regarding the advantages of rebar couplers over the lapped joints is also likely to spur the demand for rebar couplers in the next few years.

Increasing focus for development of high-strength and quick-to-install coupling systems is projected to enhance the demand for rebar couplers during the forecast period. Furthermore, rise in demand for parallel thread couplers in developing large infrastructure projects due to their full strength connection and improved fatigue resistance is projected to create opportunities for the rebar coupler market growth in the near future. Additionally, implementation of cutting-edge technology and superior-quality raw materials is likely to draw the attention of new customers toward the use of rebar couplers. The need to meet complex local product preferences and national standards is also projected to make it challenging for manufacturers to develop a wide customer base.

The global rebar coupler market can be segmented based on type, product, application, and region. Based on product, the market can be categorized into grout sleeve, parallel thread standard bar, MBT, and tapered thread bar couplers. The application segment of the rebar coupler market can be bifurcated into building construction and others. The others segments include high-rise buildings, bridges, and other types of constructions. In terms of region, the global rebar coupler market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The rebar coupler market in Asia Pacific is expected to gain major share of the global market during the forecast period. The rebar coupler market in North America is projected to witness significant growth in the near future.