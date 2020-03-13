Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2019: Key Players (•Stanley Healthcare •Ekahau •Zebra Technologies •CenTrak •IBM •Intelleflex •Awarepoint Corporation •Versus Technology •TeleTracking •Ubisense Group •Savi Technology •Identec Solutions • AiRISTA • Sonitor Technologies •Elpas •Axcess International •Essensium •GE Healthcare •TimeDomain)

Orbis Research has introduced research report on “Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025”. This report is premium source of information on Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) and its worldwide market status with opportunities & Competition.

This report studies the Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market status and outlook of global and United States, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries

The global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is valued at XX million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach XX million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS).

United States plays an important role in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2025, with a CAGR of XX.

This report focuses on the top players in global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) market, like:

Stanley Healthcare

Ekahau

Zebra Technologies

CenTrak

IBM

Intelleflex

Awarepoint Corporation

Versus Technology

TeleTracking

Ubisense Group

Savi Technology

Identec Solutions

AiRISTA

Sonitor Technologies

Elpas

Axcess International

Essensium

GE Healthcare

TimeDomain

BeSpoon

Intelligent Insites

Mojix

PINC Solutions

Plus Location Systems

Radianse

RF Technologies

ThingMagic

Locaris

SCHMIDT

KINGDOES

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share (%) and growth Rate (%) of Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

United States

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

On the basis of product, the market is primarily split into

RFID

Wi-Fi

Ultrasound

Infrared

Zigbee

Ultra Wide Band (UWB)

Others (GPS, Bluetooth & Combined)

On the basis on the end users/application, this report covers

Healthcare

Industrial Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Education

Government and Defense

Others

Some Point from TOC:

Chapter One: Methodology and Data Source

Chapter Two: Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Overview

Chapter Three: Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Application/End Users

Chapter Four: Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Status and Outlook by Regions Chapter Five: Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

Chapter Five: Global Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers Chapter Six: United States Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Competition by Players/Manufacturers

Chapter Seven: Real Time Location Systems (RTLS) Players/Manufacturers Profiles and Sales Data

….Continued

