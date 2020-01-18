Real Time Location Systems Market – Foreseen to Prosper High Growth Industry Innovations Forecasting by 2020

Based on technology, the segment of RFID dominated the global real time location systems in 2013 with the leading revenue in the same year. This growth can be basically attributed to the high end features of the RFID technology such as low cost of maintenance in comparison to Wi-Fi, long battery life of the tags, low cost, and high accuracy.
Nevertheless, UWB and ZigBee are the emerging technologies in the market with tremendous potential owing to their high location accuracy, enhanced accuracy, and long battery life. One of the most prominent advantages of WiFi in real time location systems is their easy deployment. The RTLS which are based on WiFi are mostly installed in institutions and organizations with a prevailing WiFi network.
Get an exclusive sample of this report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=539
Region-wise, North America led the market in 2013 and accounted for a share of 45.4% in the same year in the global real time location system market. The market in North America is driven by the applications of real time location systems in the healthcare industry. Owing to the current infrastructure of healthcare –IT in North America, the vendors in this market were able to deploy and gain leverage of the real time location systems solutions in the healthcare industry.
Moreover, the key engaging factor here is the massive support from the governments in the region for the deployment of RTLS. Asia Pacific is also expected to surface as a potentially profitable region in the years ahead owing to growing demand from countries such as South Korea, Singapore, and Japan.
The crème companies operating in the global real time location systems market are Sonitor Technologies Inc., Motorola Solutions Inc., Identec Solutions, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Awarepoint Corporation, and AeroScout Inc.