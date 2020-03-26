Real-Time Location Service Market Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments 2019-2025

Global Real-Time Location Service Market Size, Status and Forecast 2018-2025, a comprehensive research study published by DecisionMarketReports.com
Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area.
RTLS provide real-time tracking of objects using RFID, Wi-Fi, GPS, IR, and other systems. It uses tags assigned to objects or personnel for tracking and do real-time monitoring of tags, which transfer data among the peers and network.
In 2018, the global Real-Time Location Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Real-Time Location Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Location Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ubisense Group
AeroScout
TeleTracking
Savi Technology
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
AiRISTA Flow
Nanotron
Versus Technology
Here Technologies
Sewio Networks
Ruckus Wireless
Midmark
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tags or Signal Transmitter
Wi-Fi Networks
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real-Time Location Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real-Time Location Service development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real-Time Location Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
