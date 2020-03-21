Real-Time Location Service Market by Technology, Manufacturers, Types, Regions and Applications Research Report Free Sample Report Forecast to 2025

Real-Time Location Service Market – 2019
Real-time locating systems (RTLS) are used to automatically identify and track the location of objects or people in real time, usually within a building or other contained area.
RTLS provide real-time tracking of objects using RFID, Wi-Fi, GPS, IR, and other systems. It uses tags assigned to objects or personnel for tracking and do real-time monitoring of tags, which transfer data among the peers and network.
In 2018, the global Real-Time Location Service market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Real-Time Location Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real-Time Location Service development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Ubisense Group
AeroScout
TeleTracking
Savi Technology
Zebra Technologies
CenTrak
AiRISTA Flow
Nanotron
Versus Technology
Here Technologies
Sewio Networks
Ruckus Wireless
Midmark
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Tags or Signal Transmitter
Wi-Fi Networks
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Real-Time Location Service market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Real-Time Location Service market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Real-Time Location Service companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Real-Time Location Service submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real-Time Location Service are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Real-Time Location Service market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Real-Time Location Service Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Tags or Signal Transmitter
1.4.3 Wi-Fi Networks
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Real-Time Location Service Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Real-Time Location Service Market Size
2.2 Real-Time Location Service Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Real-Time Location Service Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Real-Time Location Service Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Real-Time Location Service Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Real-Time Location Service Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Real-Time Location Service Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Real-Time Location Service Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Real-Time Location Service Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Real-Time Location Service Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Real-Time Location Service Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ubisense Group
12.1.1 Ubisense Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Real-Time Location Service Introduction
12.1.4 Ubisense Group Revenue in Real-Time Location Service Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Ubisense Group Recent Development
12.2 AeroScout
12.2.1 AeroScout Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Real-Time Location Service Introduction
12.2.4 AeroScout Revenue in Real-Time Location Service Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 AeroScout Recent Development
12.3 TeleTracking
12.3.1 TeleTracking Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Real-Time Location Service Introduction
12.3.4 TeleTracking Revenue in Real-Time Location Service Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 TeleTracking Recent Development
12.4 Savi Technology
12.4.1 Savi Technology Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Real-Time Location Service Introduction
12.4.4 Savi Technology Revenue in Real-Time Location Service Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Savi Technology Recent Development
12.5 Zebra Technologies
12.5.1 Zebra Technologies Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Real-Time Location Service Introduction
12.5.4 Zebra Technologies Revenue in Real-Time Location Service Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Zebra Technologies Recent Development
12.6 CenTrak
12.6.1 CenTrak Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Real-Time Location Service Introduction
12.6.4 CenTrak Revenue in Real-Time Location Service Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 CenTrak Recent Development
12.7 AiRISTA Flow
12.7.1 AiRISTA Flow Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Real-Time Location Service Introduction
12.7.4 AiRISTA Flow Revenue in Real-Time Location Service Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 AiRISTA Flow Recent Development
