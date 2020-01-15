Real Estate Management Software Market Latest Trends, Growth Opportunities, Emerging Technologies, End-User, Growing Demand, Top Key Players, Development Status & Forecast 2019-2025

The global real estate management software market size was valued at USD 8,977.4 million in the year 2017 and is predicted to grow to USD 12,885 million during the forecast period of 2018-2025. The consistent growth of real estate market is responsible for the growth of global real estate management software in the last few years. With the help of these software all the client and customer data and profile can be easily maintained and accessed by real estate agents. The growing urban population along with increased demand for better customer experience in terms of finding the perfect property have helped the market growth.

Request sample copy of real estate management software Market at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/7

The global real estate management software market size is projected to be USD 12.89 billion by 2025. Growing demand for real estate and large infrastructure development is driving the global real estate software market.

The report on global real estate management software market discusses in detail the various parts of the software, which are Property Management System software (PMS), Enterprise Resource Planning software (ERP), Customer Relationship Management software (CRM) and many others. The software is divided based on various products that come under the real estate sector umbrella. Factors like technological advancements are influencing the market growth. The web-based and cloud based real estate software have further helped in market growth. The recession of 2008 did result in a market drop and led to developing rules for risk management.

The cloud based and web based software are restricted in terms of security, there are chances of data hacking and lose of important information. This is a factor that might affect hamper the market growth in the coming years. However, there are continuous technical innovations happening in the industry to ensure that these hurdles are overcome. Also, the number of organizations providing end-to-end automated solutions providing a central system for maintaining the database, reports and The report of real estate management software market gives a detailed study and analysis about the various market segments. Study about the factor influencing the market growth and impacts on the market has been done in detail. Further, the report gives detailed information about all the market segments and market share and size.

Read details of the report at: Global Real Estate Management Software Market 2019

Segmentation on the basis of Product is done as Real Estate ERP, Real Estate PMS, Real Estate CRM and many others. Segmentation on the basis of application is done as small enterprises, medium enterprises and large enterprises. In the year of 2017, the Real Estate ERP contributed to the maximum market share and is expected to grow during the forecast period. This is basically due to its many types of applications like project management, finance management, procurement management, lease management and real estate property management along with sales management.

Geographically, the real estate management software market is divided as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of world. Among these North America leads the market, with the real estate companies focusing more on second-tier cities of the region, instead of the more expensive ones. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow considerably during the period owing to the increased awareness among the growing population.

Key players of the market are Oracle, SAP and Microsoft among others. The use of blockchain technology by the some companies have led to innovative and out of the box products and solutions being provided.

Key segments of real estate management software market

Product Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

ERP

CRM

PMS

Others

Application Overview, 2013-2025 (USD million)

Small enterprises

Medium enterprises

Large enterprises

Regional overview, 2013–2025 (USD million)

North America

USA

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Spain

Russia

Italy

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of the world

Enquire more details of the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/7

Table Of content:

Executive Summary Research Methodology Market Outlook Real Estate Software Market Overview, By Product Real Estate Software Market Overview, By Application Real Estate Software Market Overview, By Region Industry Structure Company Profiles

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Information:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,

TX75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: USA: +1 (214) 884-6068 / +91 9665341414