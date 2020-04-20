Ready to Drink Market 2019 Latest Trend, Applications & 2024 Industry Growth Analysis Report

Latest Report on “Ready to Drink Market” By Analytical Research Cognizance provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments.

This report focuses on Ready To Drink volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Ready To Drink market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

The global Ready To Drink market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

Ready to drink refers to packaged beverages that are sold in a prepared form and are ready for consumption. Unlike beverage mixes, powders, or brew-it-yourself tea or coffee products, ready-to-drink beverages can be immediately consumed upon purchase. Bottled or canned ice tea, coffee, fruit or vegetable smoothies, energy drinks, yogurt drinks and others.

European region has major market share followed by North-America and APAC. Changing consumption pattern, rising pubbing culture, weight loss diet trend and rising disposable income in Asia Pacific region are anticipated to drive the demand for READY TO DRINK in that particular region. Furthermore rising working class population and growing demand for on-the-go products especially in China and India will be the crucial factor underlining the market growth.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

PepsiCo (U.S.)

Fuze Beverage (U.S.)

Coca-Cola (U.S.)

Nestl (Switzerland)

Kraft Foods (U.S.)

Campbell Soup Company (U.S.)

Ocean Spray (U.S.)

Red Bull GmbH (Austria)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Probiotic Drinks

Sports Drinks & Energy Drinks

Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Tea & Coffee

Dairy & Non- Dairy Beverages

Others

Segment by Application

Store-Based

Non-Store Based

