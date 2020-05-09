Ready Mix Concrete Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development by LafargeHolcim Cemex HeidelbergCement Avanti Buzzi Unicem

DecisionMarketReports.com adds “Global Ready Mix Concrete Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2025” reports to its database.
In 2019, the market size of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of 10% during forecast period.
In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Ready Mix Concrete?RMC).
This report studies the global market size of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC), especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).
This study presents the Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. history breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and forecast to 2025.
For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2019.
In global market, the following companies are covered:
LafargeHolcim
Cemex
HeidelbergCement
Avanti
Buzzi Unicem
US Concrete
Siam Cement Group
Votorantim
Cimpor
China Resources Cement Limited
Sika
Market Segment by Product Type
Transit Mixed Concrete
Shrink Mixed Concrete
Central Mixed Concrete
Market Segment by Application
Residential Use
Commercial Use
Infrastructure Use
Industrial Use
Key Regions split in this report: breakdown data for each region.
United States
China
European Union
Rest of World (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.
To present the key Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.
To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Research Scope
1.2 Major Manufacturers Covered in This Report
1.3 Market Segment by Type
1.3.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2019-2025)
1.3.2 Transit Mixed Concrete
1.3.3 Shrink Mixed Concrete
1.3.4 Central Mixed Concrete
1.4 Market Segment by Application
1.4.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Market Share by Application (2019-2025)
1.4.2 Residential Use
1.4.3 Commercial Use
1.4.4 Infrastructure Use
1.4.5 Industrial Use
1.5 Study Objectives
1.6 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Production and Capacity Analysis
2.1.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production 2014-2025
2.1.3 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Capacity 2014-2025
2.1.4 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Marketing Pricing and Trends
2.2 Key Producers Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.2.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Market Size CAGR of Key Regions
2.2.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Market Share of Key Regions
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
3 Market Share by Manufacturers
3.1 Capacity and Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Capacity by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production by Manufacturers
3.2 Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.2 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.2.3 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.3 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Key Manufacturers Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served
3.5 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Market
3.6 Key Manufacturers Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Offered
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Production and Production Value for Each Type
4.1.1 Transit Mixed Concrete Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.2 Shrink Mixed Concrete Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.1.3 Central Mixed Concrete Production and Production Value (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Market Share by Type
4.3 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value Market Share by Type
4.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Ex-factory Price by Type
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Overview
5.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Application
6 Production by Regions
6.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production (History Data) by Regions 2014-2019
6.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value (History Data) by Regions
6.3 United States
6.3.1 United States Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.2 United States Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.3.3 Key Players in United States
6.3.4 United States Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Import & Export
6.4 European Union
6.4.1 European Union Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.2 European Union Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.4.3 Key Players in European Union
6.4.4 European Union Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Import & Export
6.5 China
6.5.1 China Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.2 China Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value Growth Rate 2014-2019
6.5.3 Key Players in China
6.5.4 China Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Import & Export
6.6 Rest of World
6.6.1 Japan
6.6.2 Korea
6.6.3 India
6.6.4 Southeast Asia
7 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Regions
7.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption (History Data) by Regions
7.2 United States
7.2.1 United States Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Type
7.2.2 United States Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Application
7.3 European Union
7.3.1 European Union Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Type
7.3.2 European Union Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Application
7.4 China
7.4.1 China Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Type
7.4.2 China Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Application
7.5 Rest of World
7.5.1 Rest of World Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Type
7.5.2 Rest of World Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption by Application
7.5.1 Japan
7.5.2 Korea
7.5.3 India
7.5.4 Southeast Asia
8 Company Profiles
8.1 LafargeHolcim
8.1.1 LafargeHolcim Company Details
8.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.1.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.1.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.1.5 LafargeHolcim Recent Development
8.2 Cemex
8.2.1 Cemex Company Details
8.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.2.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.2.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.2.5 Cemex Recent Development
8.3 HeidelbergCement
8.3.1 HeidelbergCement Company Details
8.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.3.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.3.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.3.5 HeidelbergCement Recent Development
8.4 Avanti
8.4.1 Avanti Company Details
8.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.4.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.4.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.4.5 Avanti Recent Development
8.5 Buzzi Unicem
8.5.1 Buzzi Unicem Company Details
8.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.5.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.5.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.5.5 Buzzi Unicem Recent Development
8.6 US Concrete
8.6.1 US Concrete Company Details
8.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.6.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.6.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.6.5 US Concrete Recent Development
8.7 Siam Cement Group
8.7.1 Siam Cement Group Company Details
8.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.7.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.7.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.7.5 Siam Cement Group Recent Development
8.8 Votorantim
8.8.1 Votorantim Company Details
8.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.8.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.8.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.8.5 Votorantim Recent Development
8.9 Cimpor
8.9.1 Cimpor Company Details
8.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.9.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.9.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.9.5 Cimpor Recent Development
8.10 China Resources Cement Limited
8.10.1 China Resources Cement Limited Company Details
8.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
8.10.3 Production and Revenue of Ready Mix Concrete?RMC)
8.10.4 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Product Introduction
8.10.5 China Resources Cement Limited Recent Development
8.11 Sika
9 Market Forecast
9.1 Global Market Size Forecast
9.1.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Capacity, Production Forecast 2019-2025
9.1.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value Forecast 2019-2025
9.2 Market Forecast by Regions
9.2.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production and Value Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.2.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Consumption Forecast by Regions 2019-2025
9.3 United States
9.3.1 Production and Value Forecast in United States
9.3.2 Consumption Forecast in United States
9.4 European Union
9.4.1 Production and Value Forecast in European Union
9.4.2 Consumption Forecast in European Union
9.5 China
9.5.1 Production and Value Forecast in China
9.5.2 Consumption Forecast in China
9.6 Rest of World
9.6.1 Japan
9.6.2 Korea
9.6.3 India
9.6.4 Southeast Asia
9.7 Forecast by Type
9.7.1 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Forecast by Type
9.7.2 Global Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Production Value Forecast by Type
9.8 Consumption Forecast by Application
10 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
10.1 Value Chain Analysis
10.2 Sales Channels Analysis
10.2.1 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Sales Channels
10.2.2 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Distributors
10.3 Ready Mix Concrete?RMC) Customers
11 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors
11.1 Market Opportunities
11.2 Market Challenges
11.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Key Findings
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
13.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
13.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
13.1.2 Data Source
13.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
13.1.2.2 Primary Sources
13.2 Author Details
13.3 Disclaimer
