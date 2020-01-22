Rat Model Market: Growth, Capacity, Scope, Revenue, Key-Players, and Forecast until 2023

Rats are one of the most vital research tool for basic and applied research in the field of biomedical sciences and continues to develop swiftly. A growing collection of gene technology, and sequencing of the rat genome and biological conservation, place rats at the top position as a model to translate mechanisms underlying human disease progression. As a model of human disease, rat model offer a many advantages over the mouse and other related organisms. The rat is an excellent model for cardiovascular disease, predominantly for stroke and hypertension. The physiology of rat model is easier to monitor and, over time, a volume of data has developed that will take years to be replicated in the mouse. Moreover, in many cases, the physiology is more like the equivalent to human condition. The combined approaches of embryonic stem cell (ES) technologies and insertional and chemical mutagenesis have grown rat models application beyond the conventional limits.

Major factor boosting the growth of the global rat model market is the growing application of rat models not only in the field of basic research, but also in applied field of drug development and discovery. Rat model applications in drug discovery include development of new therapeutic strategies for the treatment of human diseases, target identification and validation, drug screening and lead optimization, and toxicity and safety screening which in turn is boosting the demand for rat model market. On the other hand, factors such as stringent regulatory framework that require precise control on use of animals in laboratories, rising concern on animal cruelty, and ethical concerns over the use of animals could negatively impact market growth.

The rat model market is broadly segmented on the basis of type, application and by services. The rat model market by type includes hybrid rats, outbred rats, inbred rats, immnuodeficient rats, transgenic and surgically modified rat models. The outbred rats held the largest share in the rat model market owing to the extensive application of toxicology. By application, the market has been segmented into immunology, oncology, central nervous system, cardiovascular, diabetes, and metabolism & regulation. By services, the rat model is segmented as breeding, cryopreservation, quarantine, rederivation, genetic testing, and in vivo and in vitro pharmacology services. The cryopreservation segment is expected to grow at the highest rate as it requires less investment to maintain rat strain for a longer time.

Geographically, the global rat model market has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World (RoW). North America held the largest share in the rat model market. The dominance of the region is majorly due to the robust research activities for the development of drugs and biologics and presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. Europe had the second largest share in the global rat model market. Germany was the leading country in Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for the rat model during the forecast period from 2015 to 2023. This high growth is primarily due to the increasing number of academic and contract research organizations in Japan, China, Australia, and India which shows an immense opportunities to companies in the rat model market. The market in Latin America and Rest of the World would witness a significant growth due to increasing public and private investment in biomedical researches, rising awareness, and flexible regulatory scenario.

Some of the major players operating in global rat model market are Charles River Laboratories, Biomedical Research Models, Inc., Covance, Inc., genOway S.A., Harlan Laboratories, Inc., SAGE Labs, Transviragen Inc., Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and others.

This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.

