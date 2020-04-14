Rare Hemophilia Factors Market: By Type, Treatment, Region, Key Players, Industry Analysis, Trends, Opportunities, Size, Challenges, Drivers and Forecast to 2023

Industry Outlook and Trend Analysis

The Rare Hemophilia Factors Market was worth USD 0.23 million in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.33 million by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.06% during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to grow at a tremendous CAGR amid the gauge time frame. Numerous new factors concentrates securing endorsements from administrative bodies, for example, the U.S. FDA and government activities focused at expanding diagnosis and treatment rates are among the key patterns boosting the market growth. With expanding R&D exercises by key market players the market is observing a spike in the quantity of new factor concentrates. In recent past, many concentrates have gotten promoting approvals from administrative bodies. Government activities and orders have additionally expanded patient and professional awareness about the rare hemophilia coagulation issue, thereby revving up determination and treatment rates of this condition.

Type Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on type, the market is fragmented into I, II, V, VII, X, XI, and XIII deficiencies. Awareness about rare hemophilia deficiencies is foreseen to increase over the figure time frame, because of initiatives taken by associations, for example, the World Federation of Hemophilia (WFH) for patient advocacy and enhancing finding and treatment of rare hemophilia disorders. The F-VII deficiency section held the biggest share in the market in 2016. The section is assessed to keep up its position, ascending at the most astounding CAGR amid the estimate time frame.

Treatment Outlook and Trend Analysis

Based on treatment, the rare hemophilia market is portioned into factor concentrates, cryoprecipitate, fresh frozen plasma, and others. The others fragment contains prothrombin complex think (PCC), antifibrinolytic, and desmopressin drugs. The fresh frozen plasma section held the biggest share in 2016. Fresh frozen plasma contains all clotting components and blood proteins. Because of restricted accessibility and affordability of factor concentrates, fresh frozen plasma is used routinely to manage bleeding episodes in rare hemophilia deficiencies.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis

North America held the biggest share of the market in 2016. Government activities to expand the rate of diagnosis & reduce treatment expenses, research exercises to enhance management of rare hemophilia conditions, and solid presence of key players a portion of the components supplementing the development of the area. Asia Pacific is anticicpated to encounter the most elevated development over the gauge time frame inferable from developing populace and rising occurrence of autosomal recessive disorders due to consanguineous relational unions in nations, for example, India, Pakistan, and China.

Competitive Insights

The leading players in the market are CSL Behring, Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Baxalta, Biogen, Pfizer, Bio Products Laboratory and Novo Nordisk. Many Key players are depending on methods, for example, agreements & joint ventures, collaborations, and advancements to build the visibility of their products and fortify their product portfolios. For example, in January 2015, Novo Nordisk donated USD 3 million to their Hemophilia Foundation as a way to give financial help and upgrade access to hemophilia treatment.

The Rare Hemophilia Factors Market is segmented as follows-

By Type:

Factor I

Factor II

Factor V

Factor VII

Factor X

Factor XI

Factor XIII

By Application:

Fresh Frozen Plasma

Cryoprecipitate

Factor Concentrates

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Columbia

South Africa

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Nigeria

South Africa

Rest of MEA

