Rapid Infuser Market to Witness Significant Revenue Growth Through 2028 | FMI Research Report

Rapid infuser permits healthcare providers to quickly and efficiently transport fluids to critically ill patients with conditions such as shock and sepsis. It warms the blood to the accurate physiological temperature, spontaneously removes air, and then infuses high fluid volumes into the patients during surgical processes and trauma events. The rapid infuser is a device used to infuse blood or any other fluids at the required body temperature. The rapid infuser system generates significantly higher flow rates than hand-inflated infusion cuffs. These devices permit infusion of fluid and blood products at precise rates and have shown rapidity, ease, effectiveness and precision in the resuscitation process for patients requiring massive transfusion. Rapid infusion systems have been successfully used for delivering large amount of intravenous fluids at standard and rapid flow rates. Rapid infuser device is prominently used in emergency situations for safe and effective treatment. Mechanical rapid infusion systems may be lifesaving in cases of severe hypovolemia or hemorrhagic shock. Hemorrhagic and hypovolemic shock is a life-threatening condition and is very often critical and acute. The rapid infuser saves thousands of lives worldwide by infusing warm blood and fluid into patients undergoing massive blood loss. Rapid fluid administration is often required for resuscitation when patients are admitted in emergency department with hypovolemic shock or excessive blood loss. Efficient and reliable fluid resuscitation is a crucial and essential part of critical care and patient outcome. Rapid infusers are used for rapid fluid administration as a part of medical treatment during surgical procedures.

Need of the System

Rapid infusion systems are used as a standardized procedure today to achieve rapid fluid resuscitation during hypovolemic shock. Rapid infusers systems are used during surgical procedures in the anesthesia and intensive care unit, obstetrics, emergency department, gynecology and the urology division. At the anesthesia and intensive care units critically ill or injured patients are treated and surgical procedures are performed. They are responsible for pain management in surgical interventions and are implement in both planned and emergency procedures. In anesthesia and intensive care units, major hemorrhage is a common and critical condition and can occur peri- and postoperative. Perioperative severe hemorrhage is a critical and life-threatening impairment for the patient and correspondingly complicates the surgical procedure, thus further increases the mortality rate. The department of gynecology and obstetrics include surgical procedures such as cesarean section, laparoscopy, hysterectomy and abortion. Postpartum hemorrhage is the worldwide leading cause of maternal mortality and is often unexpected and sudden. Placenta accreta and uterine atony are examples of common causes of postpartum hemorrhage. Rapid infusers are used in urology for ureteroscopy and cystoscopy examinations. The field of application at the urology department differs from the other departments. During excessive hemorrhage, rapid blood transfusion is a demanding and time-consuming task. Generally, a rapid fluid infuser set is always available in an operating room. When the risk for blood loss appears to be imminent, availability of a rapid fluid infuser is obligated.

Rapid Infuser Market Assessment by Product Type

Factors Driving and Restraining the Rapid Infuser Market

The global rapid infuser market is projected to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. The global market for rapid infuser is majorly driven by increase in surgical procedures and increase in number of patients suffering from hypovolemia and hypothermia. This fluid therapy can be one of the most important interventions in life-threatening illnesses such as sepsis. Although rapid infuser system is undoubtedly the convenient and most effective way of delivering fluids in short span of time, it has its own limitations, such as the currently available rapid infusion techniques are complex and expensive.

Rapid Infuser Market by Product Type

Major share of the market is covered by the portable product type segment. With the refinement and development of technology, the demand for portable rapid infuser in increasing gradually due to its significant application in anesthesia and intensive care unit, obstetrics, emergency department, gynecology and the urology division. Although the cost of portable system is high as compared to handheld, they are used in many applications.

Rapid Infuser by Application

Rapid infuser meets the demands of many life-threatening clinical situations such as surgery, in trauma cases from gunshot wounds to tragic accidents, in emergency departments, in operating rooms and for pediatric patients. Increasing demand for surgical procedures will flourish the growth of the global rapid infuser market.

High Demand for Rapid Infuser in Hospitals

Hospitals segment pose strong position in the global market due to the increasing demand for surgical procedures and dialysis in the market. Also, the demand for rapid infuser will increase in ambulatory surgical centers and clinics over the forecast period due to increasing awareness among healthcare providers.

Regional Market Outlook

North America will continue to dominate the global rapid infuser market due to increase in surgical procedures, healthcare spending and maximum number of hospitals. Europe is expected to hold second large share in the global rapid infuser market due to growing awareness of the rapid infuser among healthcare providers. Asia Pacific excluding Japan and China is expected to hold lucrative market share in the global rapid infuser market.

Competition Outlook

Examples of some of the key players identified in the global Rapid Infuser market are Smiths Medical, Smisson-Cartledge Biomedical, Belmont Instrument Corporation, Barkey GmbH & Co. KG, etc. These companies are highly focused on manufacturing of rapid infuser and further contributing to the growth of rapid infuser market globally.