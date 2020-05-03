Rapid Increase in End-use Adoption to Boost Sand Abrasion Tester Market Revenue Growth

Sand Abrasion Tester Market: Market Outlook

Sand abrasion testers are used for the assessment of the erosive resistance of glass. This process can be achieved either through sand trickling where sands are allowed to fall easily from a specified height onto the surface of the glass or by forcing the sand through compressed air in the direction of surface of the glass.

As, most of the surfaces are vulnerable to dust, causing fine scratches that may reduce to quality the materials. For that purpose, sand abrasion tester are also used to calculate the resistance to abrasion of lacquers, paint and various other organic coatings applied on plane rigid surface, such as a metal or glass pane. Abrasion testing are used to test the abrasive resistance of solid materials. The main reason that manufacturers conduct abrasion tests is to guarantee that they are manufacturing good quality item or product that is defect less, consistent in quality & characteristics, and will endure during the course of its life cycle. With the help of testing, a manufacturers can monitor quality assurance of the manufacturing process, demonstrate their product adapts to industry standards, conduct product research and development, provide information to consumers, establish criteria for agreements, and develop new products

Sand Abrasion Tester Market: Standards for Sand Abrasion Tester

There are various standard developed to determine the abrasion resistance of concrete subjected to number of several types of abrasion. The standard such as ASTM Standards (American Society for Testing and Materials – D823, D1005, D7091, E11), Silicon Carbide, FEPA Standard 42-2:2006 Grains of Fused Aluminum Oxide, Polishing and General Industrial Application and other Abrasive Materials

Sand Abrasion Tester Market: Dynamics

Increase in demand from end use sector such as industrial applications and mining sector would support the demand for sand abrasion tester market. Also, to test the abrasive resistance of materials and structures in mining industry will drive the demand for sand abrasion tester market over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-8241

Sand Abrasion Tester Market: Region wise

Region wise, the sand abrasion tester market is segmented into nine regions: Western Europe, North America, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East, India, SEA, China and India. North America and Latin America are estimated to be growing at significant CAGR owing to increasing demand from industrial automation end use sector. Western Europe and Eastern Europe region are also growing at significant rate due to presence of sand abrasion tester manufacturers and their strategies to sustain their market share.

For instance, TQC Sheen B.V. (Netherland) launched Taber Oscillating Abrasion Tester – Model 6160 that is used to measure the resistance of a material to surface scratching and abrasion. Its primary application is for translucent materials and coatings in windows and lenses. However it can also be used to evaluate materials such as plastics, organic coatings, metals to name a few. Similarly, Taber Industries launched TABER Oscillating Abrasion Tester – Model 6160 which is used to measure the comparative abrasion resistance of a component or material to surface damage or abrasion.

Sand Abrasion Tester Market: Segmentation

On the basis of sand type, the Sand Abrasion Tester market can be segmented into:

Dry Sand (Sand Abrasion Tester)

Wet Sand (Sand Abrasion Tester)

On the basis of application, the Sand Abrasion Tester market can be segmented into:

Metals Sand Abrasion Tester

Composition Sand Abrasion Tester

Ceramics Sand Abrasion Tester

Thick (weld overlays and thermal spray) coatings Sand Abrasion Tester

On the basis of end use sector, the Sand Abrasion Tester market can be segmented into:

Mining Sand Abrasion Tester

Industrial Sand Abrasion Tester

Construction Sand Abrasion Tester

Others Sand Abrasion Tester

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-8241

Sand Abrasion Tester Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants/vendors identified in the Sand Abrasion Tester market across the globe are: Taber Industries, Humboldt Mfg. Co., Proinex Instrument. s.r.o, Gardner Company, Inc., Advance Equipment, TQC Sheen B.V., machtTechnik AG, The Tribology Company to name a few.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.