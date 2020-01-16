Ransomware Protection Software Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Ransomware Protection Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

Global Ransomware Protection Software Industry

Ransomware protection relates to security against software that prevents users from reaching their most confidential data or threatens to make their private data public unless a ransom is given for the same.

Ransomware is the most prominent and dangerous cyber threat, which gets installed on the computer systems either by enciphering the data or by locking the system unless a ransom is paid. Therefore, to guard the systems and to improve the security, the companies have made investments more than before, especially in securing the data, network, and endpoints from several advanced cyber threats and crypto-malware which also include ransomware.

North America is foreseen to have the biggest market size in 2017, as they are the initial adopters of the security technologies.

In 2018, the global Ransomware Protection Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Ransomware Protection Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Ransomware Protection Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Sophos

Intel Security

Symantec

Kaspersky Lab

Malwarebytes

Avast Software

Cisco System

Palo Alto Networks

Sentinelone

Zscaler

Acronis International

Minerva Labs

Barracuda Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Software

Solution

Market segment by Application, split into

Web Protection

Endpoint Protection

Database Protection

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Ransomware Protection Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Ransomware Protection Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

