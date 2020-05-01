Range Hood Market Key Regions, Product Type and Application 2024 – ROBAM, VATTI, FABER, Miele, FOTILE, DE & E, Panasonic, Midea, Haier, FAGOR, Nortek and Others

Range hood is a kind of kitchen appliance used for the purification of kitchen environment. This product is a device containing a mechanical fan that hangs above the stove or cooktop in the kitchen.

The concentration degree of range hood industry is not high. There are more than one hundreds manufacturers in the world, and high-end products mainly from Germany, Italy and USA. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly headquarter in Italy, Germany and USA.

In China, the manufactures mainly located in Guangdong, Zhejiang and Shandong province. The gap between big, small and medium-sized company is expanding. But there is a mutual trend that all manufactures are moving towards to higher end market.

Many company have several plants, usually close to aimed consumption market. There are international companies set up factories in China too. Elica (Italy) Fab is in Zhejiang, Siemens (Germany) has three plants. Some company like Elica usually take a joint venture enter into aim market, in China, there is Zhejiang PUTI; In India, there is Elica PB India Private Limited; In Japan, there is ARIAFINA.

Leading Range Hood Market Players

BSH Group

Electrolux

Whirlpool

Elica

ROBAM

VATTI

FABER

Miele

FOTILE

DE & E

Panasonic

Midea

Haier

FAGOR

Nortek

Vanward

Macro

Tecnowind

SAKURA

Sanfer

Bertazzoni

Summit

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Range Hood consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Range Hood market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Range Hood manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Range Hood with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Range Hood submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Range Hood value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Under-cabinet Hood

Wall-chimney Hood

Island Hood

Downdraft Hood

Other Hood

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

On-line

Franchised Store

Shopping mall and Supermarket

Others

Global Range Hood Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

