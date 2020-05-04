Rammers Market Expansion to be Persistent During 2025

Accurately compacted soil is a key component of virtually every construction and road maintenance project. It provides solid base required to support footing, foundations, slabs and pavements. When the underlying soil is not solid and dense enough, extreme soil settlement can lead to various structural problems such as leakage and cracks leading to foundation erosion. In order to prevent such problems, tamping rammers or rammers prove to be the most effective hand operated or even engine driven machines for compaction of soil, sub base, sand, concrete and asphalt. The rammer is one of those crucial equipment required for highways, urban & rural road development and maintenance and also for general groundwork. The rammer has an additional advantage due to its small and compact size to suit for small jobs and trenches and prove to be the only possible equipment’s to find its place for small work. For large road work and development, rammers behave as perfect companions to large compaction machines which can’t get into every corner. Rammers can be used for patching roads, installing street furniture, building foundations, hard landscaping or for asphalt and concrete bases. Rammers are usually hand operated vibratory machines that apply compaction forces generated by gasoline or diesel engine that powers a piston with two sets of springs. These machines travel forward with each bounce as guided by the operator and are preferred for narrow excavations up to 24 inches wide or similar to such structures.

Global Rammers Market: Drivers & Restraints

With growth in industrial and infrastructural sector in the fast pace economies globally, there has been heavy expenditure on the road maintenance and infrastructural projects, creating demand for rammers globally. According to Energy Technology Perspectives (ETP) it is estimated that the world will need to add nearly 25 million paved road lane kilometres as only 60 % of roads are paved globally. The enhancement and establishment of modern roads and development in emerging economies such as India and China are major growth drivers of global rammer market. Understanding the importance of road maintenance globally is proving to be very effective to reduce the number of accidents, ultimately driving global rammer market during the forecast period. Reuse and rental market for road machinery are trends prevailing in the global rammer market which also is a restraint for new equipment sales for major players and manufacturers existing in this market. Increasing demand from road traffic will require continuous construction and improvement of roads, in both urban and rural areas and will fuel the global rammer market by the end of 2025.

Global Rammers Market: Segmentation

On the basis of soil type, the global rammers market is segmented into

Soil Rammer

Sand Rammer

Others

On the basis of product type,the global rammers market is segmented into

Pneumatic Rammer

Battery Powered Rammer

Diesel Rammer

Two Cycle Engine / Four Cycle Engine Rammer

Others

Global Rammer Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, the global rammer market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Middle East & Africa and Japan. Western Europe holds the largest market share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. With rise in demand for road maintenance initiatives especially in emerging economies of India, China and Japan is expected to fuel the demand of global rammer market by the end of 2025. Latin America followed by Asia Pacific are others regional markets which are anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR with increasing activities for road safety and its maintenance.

Global Rammer Market: Key Players

Global rammer market is dominated by large number of regional and global players which include Wacker Neuson SE, Zoomlion Company Limited, Dynapac, Bomag GmbH, XCMG Construction Machinery Company Ltd and Sany Heavy Industries Limited. However, European players have a considerable market share in global rammer market and are highly competitive in terms of pricing and quality where in Chinese manufacturers with their low prices offer high growth to the China rammer market.