Rainwater Harvesting Market Overview by Region, Type, Application and Forecast 2024 – Caldwell Tanks, Wahaso, Norwesco, BRAE, Snyder, Bushman USA and Others

Rainwater harvesting is the accumulation and deposition of rainwater for reuse on-site, rather than allowing it to run off. Rainwater can be collected from rivers or roofs, and in many places the water collected is redirected to a deep pit (well, shaft, or borehole), a reservoir with percolation, or collected from dew or fog with nets or other tools. Its uses include water for gardens, livestock, irrigation, domestic use with proper treatment, and indoor heating for houses etc. The harvested water can also be used as drinking water, longer-term storage and for other purposes such as groundwater recharge.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Rainwater Harvesting in the regions of United States that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Rainwater Harvesting. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of commercial fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on irrigation industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of rainwater harvesting will drive growth in United States markets.

The Revenue of Rainwater Harvesting is related to downstream industries and United States economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the United States economy in the following years, the growth rate of Rainwater Harvesting industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Rainwater Harvesting is still promising.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

Leading Rainwater Harvesting Market Players

CST Industries

Caldwell Tanks

Wahaso

Norwesco

BRAE

Snyder

Bushman USA

ROTH North America

Lakota Water Company

Rainwater Management Solutions

BH Tank

Research Objectives:

– To study and analyze the global Rainwater Harvesting consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

– To understand the structure of Rainwater Harvesting market by identifying its various subsegments.

– Focuses on the key global Rainwater Harvesting manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

– To analyze the Rainwater Harvesting with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

– To project the consumption of Rainwater Harvesting submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

– To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

– To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

This study considers the Rainwater Harvesting value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Tanks

Accessories

Service

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Commercial Segment

Residential Segment

Industrial Segment

Global Rainwater Harvesting Market – Regional and Geographical Segment

Americas

APAC

Southeast Asia

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

