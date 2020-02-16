Rain Coat Market: Clear Understanding of the Competitive Landscape and Key Product Segments

The trend of increasing globalization has led to increase in sale of goods in most developing economies. Advancement in product design and availability of a wide range of products is resulting in high demand for raincoats. Rising working class population is also one of the major factors driving the growth of the rain coat market. Rain coats and other rain protective equipment are essential accessories that are taken during tours and trips to hill stations by people of all age groups. Consumers are spending considerably on purchasing outdoor apparel including rain coats to improve their outdoor experiences.

Rising trend of participating in outdoor recreational activities is expected to boost the growth of the rain coat market during the forecast period. Affordability and flexibility are the two major factors expected to create growth opportunities for the global rain coat market over the forecast period. Rising environmental concerns is however restricting the growth of the rain coat market. Rain coats are made of plastic which cannot be decomposed easily and is a pollutant in the environment. The prices of these raincoat are very nominal which resulting into rising demand for raincoat market. Moreover, the market is highly fragmented due to the presence of a large number of local manufacturers as well as major players. Availability of substitutes such as rain umbrellas is also hampering the growth of the market.

The rain coat market can be segmented on the basis of product type, distribution channel, end-use, and geography. Based on product type, the market is bifurcated into plastic, nylon, and vinyl. Nylon is expected to lead the market due to preference among consumers for nylon because of its comfort and affordability. In terms of distribution channel, the market is categorized into online and offline. Offline channel is further bifurcated into retail stores and specialty stores. Online channel is expected to dominate the market owing to availability of wide variety of product at discounted price. On the basis of end-use, the market is segmented into adult and children.

In terms of geography, the rain coat market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the market due to its climatic conditions. In Europe, rain umbrellas are often purchased as a gift or a fashion accessory. South America and the Middle East & Africa markets are estimated to show moderate growth during the forecast period.