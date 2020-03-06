Railway Management System Market – Driven by New Information and Communication Technologies

The railway management system is incorporated with different types of the manual and automatic systems that include various kinds of tools and services, which help in quick and better management of the rail industry. The various types of services and activities performed during the operation of the railway include scheduling the rail, managing the route traffic, power supply & infrastructure management, and station control. The railway management system includes all the possible aspects related to the rail journey from the train’s departure from the origin shed (parking) to its arrival at the destination shed. It primarily includes rail traffic management system, rail operation management system, rail asset management system, rail maintenance management system, and rail control system. Changing trends and developments in technology in the field of railways have reduced the operation times for resolving issues.

The global railway management system market can be segmented based on deployment model, components, and region. In terms of deployment model, the market can be classified into on premise and cloud. Based on components, the market can be bifurcated into services and solution. The service segment can be further split into training and consulting, system integration and deployment, and support & maintenance. The solution segment can be further sub-segmented into rail operation management system, rail traffic management, rail asset management system, rail control system, rail maintenance management system, passenger information system, rail security, and others.

The rail operation management system segment can be further bifurcated into facility management solution, revenue management solution, ticketing management solution, workforce management solutions, and rail automation management solution. The rail traffic management system can be further sub-segmented into real-time train planning and route scheduling solution, intelligent signaling solution, and centralized traffic control solutions. The asset management system segment can be further split into train information solution and track monitoring solution. The rail control system segment can be sub-segmented into positive train control solution, communication based positive train control solution, and communication based train control solution and integrated control system.

Key players in the global railway management system market are Hitachi, Ltd., ABB, Bombardier, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Indra, Atos SE, Toshiba, Tech Mahindra, Nokia, Ansaldo, Siemens, Thales, DXC Technology, Amadeus, Alstom, Cisco, Optasense, IBM, General Electric, GAO RFID, EKE Electronics, Sierra Wireless, Eurotech, Frequentis, and Trimble.

