Railway Infrastructure Maintenance Market to Witness CAGR Of 2.6% During 2019-2025 – Growth Opportunities, Industry Survey and Latest Trends

Infrastructure maintenance covers spending on preservation of the existing transport network. It only covers maintenance expenditure financed by public administrations.

Efficient transport infrastructure provides economic and social benefits to both advanced and emerging economies by: improving market accessibility and productivity, ensuring balanced regional economic development, creating employment, promoting labor mobility and connecting communities.

Rail infrastructure refers to the foundation that supports the transport system. Rail infrastructure connects railway stations, ports, and airports. The railway system is a vital driver of social and economic development that generates opportunities for the poor and facilitates economies that increase competitiveness. Rail infrastructure connects individuals to jobs, health services, and education on a daily basis. It facilitates the supply of goods and services globally.

The key driver that boosts the rail infrastructure market is increase in demand for transportation due to rapid globalization. In addition, the rapidly aging transport infrastructure is likely to drive the rail infrastructure market globally. Old urban transport systems can no longer cope with present requirements. Moreover, natural catastrophes such as earthquakes and landslides have led to the destruction of infrastructure in some areas. To address these problems and meet requirements, governments and investors are investing large amounts of money in infrastructure projects. The main goal of rail operators is to cost-efficiently increase fleet availability and reliability.

In 2018, the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenance market size was 64500 million US$ and it is expected to reach 76900 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Railway Infrastructure Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Railway Infrastructure Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

China Railway Corporation

Network Rail

Deutsche Bahn AG

Russian Railways

SNCF

ADIF

FS Group

BNSF Railway

Union Pacific Railroad

Canadian National Railway

Norfolk Southern Railway

CSX Transportation

Canadian Pacific Railway

Australian Rail Track Corporation

Aurizon

West Japan Railway Company

East Japan Railway Company

Indian Railway

Kansas City Southern Railway

Hokkaido Railway Company

Central Japan Railway Company

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Track

Signaling

Civils

Other

Market segment by Application, split into

Renewal

Maintenance

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Railway Infrastructure Maintenance status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Railway Infrastructure Maintenance development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

